ROBERT MAGOBET
After a historical year for the Chanute High School track and field program, first-year head coach Matt Kmiec reflected upon some of the top moments of the year. The first event that came to mind was the SEK League meet in Pittsburg, as well as State in Wichita on Friday and Saturday.
“The boys and girls teams winning League is one of the top moments of the year,” Kmiec said. “We had several victories throughout the year. It’s always good to see your kids at the top of the podium at the State track meet. That was obviously a really exciting time for the whole team. From Day 1, just seeing this group of athletes work really hard at practice, doing the things behind the scenes that people aren’t reading in the headlines, just doing the little stuff right at practice every day has been one of the highlights all year. These are really good kids that are doing everything right and working really hard.”
The roster this year was comprised of student-athletes who played multiple sports, which helped those competitors transition their talents to track and field.
Kmiec’s experience from his successful years at Arkansas City showed up in his first year with the Blue Comets. Kmiec helped facilitate an official speed school off-season program for the first time.
“I think this really helped the kids come into the season prepared,” he said. “For the most part, it’s just the day in and day out grind of the season and making sure they are coming to practice ready to go every day.”
Chanute’s student-athletes snagged a lot of victories throughout the 2021 season. Bryce Bingham was on the 4x400m team along with William Guan, Eric Erbe and Rawley Chard, and they struck gold with a time of 3:27.92 at State. Bingham also added fifth place in the 300m hurdles with 41.02.
“I would say that I’m satisfied with my effort and performance this year,” Bingham said. “I do, however, think that I could’ve done a bit better. I believe that we as a team will be able to maintain if not do even better next year, and I plan on being fully healed from my injury by that time and contribute more to the team.”
From the State roster, Chanute will lose Guan. But most of the State boys will return.
On the girls side, Mattilyn Cranor, Meredith Hicks and Brandi Schoenhofer have graduated.
“(Schoenhofer) had a great year and scored a lot of points in the jumps and hurdles,” Kmiec said. “(Cranor and Hicks) put together really good seasons as far as throwing goes. This year, they scored a ton of points for us, and really throughout the season, they scored a lot of points for us. Our girls senior throwers are going to be a big loss for us.”
Overall, Chanute will lose 11 seniors and hopefully return 42 from the Comets’ final roster. With next season looming, Kmiec will use the 2021 season to prepare.
“Next year, we’re using this season as a springboard into recruitment for next season and hopefully get a lot more kids and have a much bigger team,” Kmiec said. “As you know, track is kind of a numbers game. The bigger team you have, the more opportunity you have to score points at a meet. Every little bit counts.”
With the season finished, the crispness and cadence of the program is the focal point.
Kmiec will check in the classroom to ensure each one of his athletes does well, while also encouraging his group to remain athletically active in the eight months track season is not going on.
Another offseason initiative for Kmiec will be to start up a youth track program in an effort to get elementary-aged kids involved with track, which could start a pipeline of incoming talent for the high school program.
“I’m very excited. I’m still kind of enjoying the success and the experience for coaching this year, but definitely looking ahead to next year, and I guess the seniors are also excited about all the kids we will have coming back,” Kmiec said.
