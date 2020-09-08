One Chanute High School football player tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
USD 413 Assistant Superintendent and Interim CHS Principal Matt Koester and Superintendent Kellen Adams confirmed the positive test Tuesday, after the student participated in the football game on Friday at the Chanute Community Sports Complex against Circle High School.
Koester and CHS Athletic Director Zack Murry coordinated the testing for the student-athlete on Sunday and the positive case was confirmed. Koester said the tracing process was then started, asking the student-athlete with whom he had contact within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more. All those students have been interviewed and given instructions as to whether or not they need to quarantine.
A review of the game film also took place several times, pinpointing who else may have been impacted. Koester noted that the football team’s locker room was also inspected to help identify any student-athletes who may be at risk.
“Obviously, no film in the locker room – I don’t want to get that started – but we do know who was around him in the locker room, who has lockers beside him, things like that,” Koester said.
Adams said seven football players are currently quarantining due to COVID-19. The quarantine time is 10 days from the positive test confirmation. There are 14 total CHS students, meanwhile, who are quarantined because of potential exposure.
“I would say the whole team could’ve (been impacted), if you stood on the sideline long enough next to him or if you would have been in the locker room next to him. It could have been the whole team plus all coaches,” Adams said. “We’re very thankful that the rules are such that it’s 6 feet with 15 minutes now, and everything else, so we are very thankful that some common sense has been inserted into that process.”
As of now, there aren’t any reported cases from Circle High School, though the school did cancel the junior varsity game that was scheduled at Circle for Tuesday. Circle High Athletic Director John Coslett said, “We are following Butler County Health Department guidelines and recommendations. I can share more later.”
Before Chanute played Circle on Friday, at least two players were already quarantining due to a potential exposure to COVID-19. But both Koester and Adams said it is highly unlikely the Chanute football player was infected from these already-quarantined players.
Still, this new case begs the question of how this may impact the continuation of the Chanute season, as schools in Kansas and across the nation aren’t even having a football season due to COVID-19. High school, college and professional spring sports were canceled or postponed in early March because of the spike in cases. Adams said that at this moment, it will not influence the football season. Although the gating criteria will take precedence when it comes to cases spiking, the numbers will likely have to get to as high as 25 percent or more for a game or the entire season to be in jeopardy, Adams said.
All of the current school district COVID-19-positive cases have been tested voluntarily due to parents, guardians or family electing to have their student tested. Adams said the district does not coordinate any of the testing, but recommends everyone follow Neosho County Health Department and City of Chanute health guidelines.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association is also imploring everyone to take this pandemic seriously.
“Please wear your face covering, so we can continue to wear our uniforms,” the organization said in an email sent to Adams. Adams echoed the same sentiment for the season to run as planned.
But apparently, the visiting crowd didn’t get the memo last Friday night. Most of those in attendance to watch Circle were not wearing a face covering. Adams said he and his staff will evaluate that situation and in the future, if folks don’t abide by the stringent USD 413 attendance criteria, then “tough decisions will need to be made.”
“We care deeply about our athletes, and we continue to make sure we have the highest level of protocols out there so we can continue to protect the safety and the well-being of all of our students as best we can.”
Neosho County currently has 40 active positive cases in isolation out of a total of 135. There are 114 in quarantine.
Chanute football will gear up for Pittsburg at 7 pm Friday at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
