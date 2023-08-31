Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars - Jan. 21, 2023 - Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Divisional Playoff football game Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce has shattered numerous records over his 10-year career and was the unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among tight ends.

 Ed Zurga | Associated Press

When it comes to tight ends in the NFL, one stands alone.

Kansas City's prolific pass catcher Travis Kelce has shattered numerous records over his 10-year career and was the unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among tight ends.

