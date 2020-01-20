Robert Magobet
ERIE – The Erie High School boys kept their foot on Eureka’s neck Friday night at home.
The Red Devils won over the Eureka Tornadoes 62-48, which put Erie at a 5-2 record on the early basketball season.
Tyler Pasquarelli led the way with 15 points, while Mark Bogner scored 13 and Matthew Vail and Dawson Lehman registered 12 apiece. Bogner also had three three-pointers and Pasquarelli had two from downtown.
Head coach David Pfeifer said he was proud of the way his team performed.
“There were quite a few things to be pleased with this evening,” Pfeifer said. “I was very happy with our defensive performance and the way we rebounded, especially in the second half. Offensively, we got great production and balance from a lot of different guys. I thought on both ends we played very aggressively, which paid dividends against a very good Eureka team.”
Erie (5-2) will play in the Southeast Lancer Classic Monday, Friday and Saturday.
Junior varsity and C-Team:
Erie’s junior varsity won 44-33 over Eureka, and Erie’s C-Team beat Eureka 39-21.
Girls
The Lady Red Devils dropped the contest to Eureka by a score of 55-30. Erie girls are now at 3-4 on the year.
Maddie Kramer scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Molly Laforge had seven points and nabbed five boards.
Head coach Sindy Daniels said her team played well for most of the game.
“The Lady Devils put up a great fight tonight,” Daniels said. “They played three solid quarters. It was at the end of the third quarter (about a minute left), and Erie trailed by seven. Things seemed to be going our way, and then we got a couple calls against us, which seemed to take the game from us. The score doesn’t show how hard and close the game actually was. I am proud of all the players and their hard work they did tonight.”
Erie played at Southeast in a midseason tournament on Monday at 7 pm versus Columbus and again on Tuesday at 5:30 pm against Southeast. Saturday will depend on how the week goes.
Erie girls JV:
The Erie junior varsity team lost 21-19 to Eureka.
Mia Pemberton scored 6, while Heaven Ellis had 3 points, five rebounds and two steals.
