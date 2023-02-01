Chanute WBB vs Girard 1.30.23 - Kynleigh Chard

Chanute junior Kynleigh Chard (14) dribbles around a Girard defender during Friday's loss to the Trojans.

 Abby Fisher | The Comet

The Chanute Blue Comets let a good shooting team get hot here Monday, as the Girard Trojans handed the home team a 57-44 defeat.

The Blue Comets had some fight early, getting out to a 14-9 lead at the end of the first period. A seven-point burst from junior Kelsey Haviland and a five-point quarter from junior Jaye Smith put plenty of wind in Chanute’s sails early.

