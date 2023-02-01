The Chanute Blue Comets let a good shooting team get hot here Monday, as the Girard Trojans handed the home team a 57-44 defeat.
The Blue Comets had some fight early, getting out to a 14-9 lead at the end of the first period. A seven-point burst from junior Kelsey Haviland and a five-point quarter from junior Jaye Smith put plenty of wind in Chanute’s sails early.
That all changed in the second quarter, as Chanute went flat and Girard shot 7-of-10 in the period to bring the game within a point by halftime.
“We had our best first quarter of the year offensively and one of our worst in the second quarter,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “In the first, the ball moved, we knocked down open shots, and got to the rim. Everything changed in the second quarter.
“We missed several shots at the rim, took some quick 3s, turned it over too much, and it was almost like we forgot we needed to play defense,” Fox continued. “We were late getting to shooters and our transition defense was terrible. That's a bad combination.”
The Trojans rolled that momentum into the second half, knocking down shot after shot on their way to a season-high 10 3s. Girard finished the night shooting 40 percent from the field.
“They have capable shooters. We knew that, but we didn't get to them like we needed to. Too many clean looks,” Fox said. “Our offense picked back up in the second half, but our defense never did. We have to lock down and get stops, and tonight we didn't do that.”
The Blue Comets tried to keep up, as Haviland knocked down four 3s and junior Peyton Shields made a number of moves inside for eight points in the second half. Haviland finished with a game-high 19 points, while Shields ended with 10.
“We wasted a great offensive performance by Kelsey. She was on fire. As much as we got her the ball, we needed to get it to her more,” Fox said. “Understanding that when someone has it rolling like that, she needs to touch the ball every time down before someone else fires up a quick shot, is something we still are learning.”
Though they have focused on reducing turnovers all season, Chanute still handed the ball over 19 times on the night.
“The bulk of those were against a 2-3 zone,” Fox said. “That's too many against any defense, but it is way too many against a 2-3.”
Shields also finished with six assists from the point, while senior Tyra Bogle added four assists and three rebounds despite going scoreless on the night.
Smith had five rebounds to go with her nine points on the night, junior Kierny Follmer had four points and three rebounds and junior Ashley Haviland added two points.
Junior Kynleigh Chard got the starting nod in this one, with her typical defensive pressure leading to three steals and numerous tips.
Up Next
The Blue Comets (3-9) are back in action on Friday for a road rivalry matchup with the Iola Fillies (4-10).
“I believe in this group. I know they are capable of big things,” Fox said. “We are going to stay true to the process and keep working to get better.”
Box Score
Girard: 9 18 22 8 — 57
Chanute: 14 4 14 12 — 44
Scoring
Girard: Emmaline Senecaut 16, Rylee Brooks 14, Maddie Cuester 9, Buckley 9, Josiel Lopez 3, Peyton Brooks 2, Bailey Bradshaw 2, Erika Boatman 2
Chanute: Kelsey Haviland 19, Peyton Shields 10, Jaye Smith 9, Kierny Follmer 4, Ashley Haviland 2
