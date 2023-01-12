HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs welcomed the Lions of Bluestem for a bout of middle school basketball here Monday. The Cubs won 2-of-3 matches, dropping the ‘C’ game.
The ‘C’ team lost the opening two-quarter matchup 10-4.
Bryer Grisier was the lone score producer, netting four points along with two steals and a rebound. Carter Collins grabbed three steals and Layne Wagner and Bryce Culbertson pulled down three rebounds each.
The ‘B’ team followed things up with a 22-14 win.
Conner Newman led the way with seven points, two assists and a rebounds, while Ty Shaughnessy had six points and five steals. Kolten Hansen also had six points, and Broc Ivy had a pair of points to go with a pair of steals. Weston Johnson nailed a free throw to add to 12 rebounds on the day.
Humboldt capped off the night with a 47-37 win in the ‘A’ game.
The Cubs jumped to a 14-5 lead after a quarter, taking things to a 25-16 score at half. A 22-21 second half allowed the Cubs to easily ride to victory. The team shot 44.7 percent from the field.
“We were pretty good offensively and on the boards,” Humboldt head coach Jeremy Weilert said.
The ‘A’ team is now 4-2 on the year.
Up Next
The Cubs are back in action on Thursday on the road against Galesburg Middle School.
Scoring
A: Collin Cook 21, Kreed Jones 12, Thatcher Mueller 4, Kage Daniels 4, Hudson Rees 2, Emmitt Carson 2, Ty Shaughnessy 2
B: Conner Newman 7, Ty Shaughnessy 6, Kolton Hansen 6, Broc Ivy 2, Weston Johnson
C: Bryer Grisier 4
