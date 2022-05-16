COFFEYVILLE — The Chanute Track & Field team kicked off postseason action during the Southeast Kansas Track & Field League Meet in Coffeyville on Thursday. The boys brought home a league title, while the girls finished in fourth place.
“I was really impressed with the kids’ effort and performances, they really competed hard in a high-pressure situation,” Chanute head coach Matt Kmiec said. “I’m really excited about the kids coming up strong late, here in championship season. We’ve battled some injuries the last couple of weeks, but the kids are coming up strong at the end of the season.”
While the postseason calls coaches to fix mistakes last-minute, Kmiec would rather not rock the boat.
“You don’t want to mix too much stuff up, their bodies are pretty used to our training regiment,” Kmiec said of the team’s postseason training. “We have backed off a bit on reps and intensity so that they feel fresh when the meets come.”
Senior Maddy Hughes and freshman Macie Moore managed podium finishes in their sprints, while the 4x100m and 4x800m relay teams finished runner-up.
Senior Bryce Bingham led the way for the boys, taking first place in long jump, triple jump and pole vault, tacking on a second place finish in the 110m hurdles race. Bingham’s 14-foot vertical clearance on the pole vault marked the fifth-straight personal record in the event.
Senior Kolten LaCrone (discus) and juniors Eric Erbe (long jump) and Ty Leedy (100m) also gained league titles, while several other boys found the top-5 to score points.
While performances on the track and field can seem individually achieved, Kmiec places a large part of his squad’s success on their ability to train and compete as one big family.
“It can be grueling to go through a whole season where you’re competing in a lot of the same events with a lot of the same competition,” Kmiec said. “But when you’ve got a team you’re trying to score points for, and you have teammates cheering you on, it helps a lot.”
Not only did the two varsity squads post impressive performances, both junior varsity squads finished atop the team standings. The boys bested Pittsburg by nearly 40 points, while the girls put a 10-point gap between themselves and the underclassmen from Independence.
“I’m excited about the future of Chanute track,” Kmiec said of his team’s depth. “Obviously I’m excited about where we’re at, but for the first time it feels like we have more than just a grouping of athletes, we have a whole team.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets return home this Friday to host the KSHSAA Regional 10 Track & Field meet. Field events are set to kick-off at the Chanute Community Sports Complex at noon, with preliminary races starting at 2 p.m.
“You never know what can happen at the regional meet, so you can’t ever count anyone out,” Kmiec said. “If we’re taking them to the meet, we think they have a chance to do something special and punch their ticket to the state meet.”
Due to some mistakes in the results, times and distances are not listed, and team scores are subject to change.
RESULTS
Girls
100m: 2nd - Maddy Hughes, Sr.
4x100m Relay: 2nd
200m: 2nd - Macie Moore, Fr.
4x800m Relay: 2nd
Team Scores: Labette County 149.5, Independence 145.5, Pittsburg 136.5, Chanute 76, Fort Scott 60, Parsons 59.5, Coffeyville 57
JV Team Scores: Chanute 122, Independence 112, Labette County 106, Pittsburg 72, Fort Scott 52, Coffeyville 19, Parsons 11
Boys
High Jump: 3rd - Kaiden Seamster, So.
Pole Vault: 1st - Bryce Bingham, Sr.
Long Jump: 1st - Eric Erbe, Jr.
Triple Jump: 1st - Bryce Bingham, Sr.
Shot Put: 2nd - Kolten LaCrone, Sr.
Discus: 1st - Kolten LaCrone, Sr. 3rd - Gus Thuston, So.
Javelin: 1st - Dagen Dean 3rd - Kaiden Seamster, So.
100m: 1st - Ty Leedy, Jr.
4x100m Relay: 1st
110m Hurdles: 2nd - Bryce Bingham, Sr.
200m: 2nd - Dagen Dean, 3rd - Eric Erbe, Jr.
4x400m Relay: 3rd
800m: 2nd - Josept Lazzo-Barahona, So.
4x800m Relay: 2nd
Team Scores: Chanute 202.5, Pittsburg 138, Parsons 108.5, Coffeyville 68, Fort Scott 56, Labette County 54, Independence 45
JV Team Scores: Chanute 177, Pittsburg 123, Fort Scott 63, Coffeyville 62.5, Independence 52, Labette County 51.5, Parsons 24
