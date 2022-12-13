Erie, Humboldt squads have strong showing
COFFEYVILLE — Area teams gathered at Field Kindley High School for a wrestling mixer on Friday. The Chanute Blue Comets came away with the best results, while the Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs had strong showings from their smaller squads.
Chanute led the way with a tournament-high 183 points thanks to seven first place finishes and another three runner-up finishes.
“We wrestled well, we definitely got some confidence back after Thursday night,” Chanute head coach Nick Nothern said.
Jarynn Hockett, Kadynce Axelson, Abby Fisher, Reese Clements, Grace Thompson, Brinly Bancroft and Kiley Dillow finished first in their bracket, while Ella Guernsey and Yose Garnice finished in second place.
Erie’s day was highlighted by three of their four wrestlers earning first place. Breanna Ross, Raegan Holbert and Madi Cope ran to first place finishes on the back of numerous falls.
“This weekend we've made lots of improvements. (We) learned from minor mistakes from our previous competitions, but still have some fine tuning to do,” Erie head coach Will Weber said. “We’re in a good place after the third competition of the season and I hope we can continue this momentum through the week.”
The Humboldt squad found plenty of success of its own, with two wrestlers earning first place finishes and another grappler finishing runner-up. Taevyn Baylor and Savannah Koch grabbed gold in their bracket, while Morgan Sterling came home with silver.
Up Next
Chanute and Erie are back in action this week before winter break, while Humboldt is off the mat until January. The Red Devils hit the mat in Fredonia today, while the Blue Comets will join area teams for a smaller mixer in Girard on Thursday.
Results
99-103 lbs: 2nd - Ella Guernsey (C) 3rd - Lilli Reeder (H)
104-106 lbs: 1st - Jarynn Hockett (C) 3rd - Piper Jones (H)
103-108 lbs: 2nd - Morgan Sterling (H)
108-115 lbs: 2nd - Yose Garnica (C)
109-120 lbs: 1st - Breanna Ross (E)
118-121 lbs: 1st - Kadynce Axelson (C)
123-129 lbs: 1st - Raegan Holbert (E)
122-132 lbs A: 1st - Abby Fisher (C)
122-132 lbs B: 1st - Reese Clements (C)
128-134 lbs: 4th - Gracie Wheeler (C)
125-135 lbs: 1st - Grace Thompson (C)
133-134 lbs: 3rd - Addicyn Martin (E)
135-143 lbs: 3rd - Willow Vaughn (C)
136-149 lbs: 3rd - Marlee Miller (C)
150-158 lbs: 1st - Madi Cope (E)
152-160 lbs: 1st - Brinly Bancroft (C)
161-170 lbs: 1st - Taevyn Baylor (H) 3rd - Erin Maddy (C)
165-172 lbs: 2nd - Lena Aguilar (C)
178-189 lbs: 1st - Kylie Dillow (C)
186-191 lbs: 1st - Savannah Koch (H)
197-213 lbs: 3rd - Sequoia Keever (C)
Team Scores
Chanute 183, Fort Scott 140, Labette County 114, Eureka 99, Independence 89, Cherryvale 82, Erie 65, Girard 64, Coffeyville 59, Caney Valley 45, Humboldt 42, Parsons 12
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.