High school spring sports will cease to exist in the state of Kansas this year.
The Kansas State High School Activities Associations announced today that spring sports will be at a standstill this season.
“The KSHSAA is committed to the safety of our student-participants and the health of our school communities,” KSHSAA said in a statement released today. “Accordingly, in response to Governor Kelly’s Executive Order regarding the closure and cessation of in-person instruction in all Kansas schools through May 29, 2020, the KSHSAA is cancelling all spring championships, competitions, and festivals for the remainder of this school year. The KSHSAA recognizes the value of school activities for all students and school communities, but the current situation does not permit the opportunity for school activities to take place in a manner that is consistent with the very reason school activities exist.”
The association said the best decision is to cancel regular season and post-season activity, citing the commitment to the health of Kansas students and communities.
Additionally, the KSHSAA urges everyone to follow all precautionary measures to prevent the spread and positive testing of COVID-19.
“The KSHSAA strongly discourages non-school activity participation this time in an effort to mitigate the community transmission of the coronavirus. All CDC, KDHE and KSDE recommendations for preventing disease transmission should be followed at this time for any non-school activity in which a student participates.”
Chanute High School Athletic Director said he is devastated by the news.
“It’s obviously a devastating time for everyone,” Murry said. “This is bigger than athletics and activities. This is uncharted territory for all of us and you just have to feel for everyone who is affected with this from staff, students, athletes, parents and everyone else. ...”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.