Altoona vs Hartford 12.2.22 - Andy Tiger

Altoona senior forward Andy Tiger (40) goes up for two points during the Jets’ season-opener Friday night.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

BUFFALO — It was a rough opening night for Altoona-Midway basketball, as both varsity squads dropped one-sided decisions to Hartford here Friday night.

In the girls’ contest, Hartford rolled past a short-handed Altoona squad 56-6. In the nightcap, the Jaguars steamed past the Jets 67-35.

Altoona vs Hartford 12.2.22 - Autumn Raymond

Altoona sophomore guard Autumn Raymond (22) goes up in the middle against Hartford’s Aubrey Finnerty (32) during the Jets' season opener on Friday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments