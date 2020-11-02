ROBERT MAGOBET
PITTSBURG – Pittsburg State football ended up on the wrong side of history after some missed opportunities Saturday afternoon at Carnie Smith Stadium.
On a sunny day with 3,194 PSU fans mostly wearing protective masks, the first football game of the year due to COVID-19 came down to two drives. First, with the score at 24-20 University of Nebraska-Kearney, a fourth-and-5 mishandled snap by PSU punter Dominik Stadlman led to a 13-yard loss and the Lopers taking over possession on the PSU 17. That mistake ended with a touchdown after UNK starting quarterback TJ Davis jammed it in for a yard, making the score 31-20 UNK with 6:32 left in the fourth after the four-play drive.
Then, after Pitt State starting quarterback Mak Sexton hooked up with starting receiver Christian Carter for a 31-yard TD to make the score 31-26 late in the fourth, Sexton, directly following a fumble by UNK, on the next offensive possession was unable to connect with running back Tyler Adkins for a potential walk-off TD on a fourth-and-10 play with just under a minute to go. This cemented the 31-26 UNK win – the first time in six years the school has beaten Pitt.
Sexton was terrific yardage-wise, tossing 25 of 46 for 398 yards, a career high, and three touchdowns. Adkins ran the rock 15 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. Carter caught the ball eight times for 153 yards and a touchdown, receiver Jalen Martin had seven catches for 58 yards and touchdown, and receiver Dylan White caught the ball five times for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Sexton said he did all he could on his passing attempt in the corner of the end zone that would have given his Gorillas the go-ahead touchdown.
“I got hit on that play, and I hope it would have been caught. I have faith in my guy and I figured if he was in the area, he would have caught it,” Sexton said after the game.
Other scoring plays included a 2-yard TD (7-0 Pitt) by Adkins on a four-play, 74-yard drive with 07:38 to go in the first; a 22-yard field goal (7-3 Pitt) by UNK kicker Junior Gonzalez culminating a nine-play, 74-yard drive with 3:42; a 4-yard TD run (10-7 UNK) by Davis after a 16-play, 95-yard drive with 22 seconds to go in the second; a 1-yard TD run (17-7 UNK) by Davis following a six-play, 62-yard drive with 12:15 to go in the third; a 72-yard TD reception (17-14 UNK) by White from Sexton finishing a two-play drive with 11:25 left in the third; a Davis 2-yard TD (24-14 UNK) run off a five-play, 74-yard drive with 14:57 left in the fourth; a 19-yard TD reception (24-20 UNK) by Martin from Sexton to execute a seven-play, 68-yard drive with 11:50 to go in the fourth; and another 1-yard TD run (31-20 UNK) by Davis to complete a five-play, 17-yard drive with 6:32 to go in the game.
Still, in football, there are glaring momentum swings that change the outcome of the game, which held true once more in this game. But the main problems for PSU were that at least nine players were out due to COVID-19 and they couldn’t stop the run or Davis, the quarterback, who used his dual-threat ability a lot, whether it was for a run or a pass.
UNK starting running back Dayton Sealey racked up 118 yards on 21 rushes, while Davis gained 93 yards on 21 rushes and four touchdowns. Running back Montrez Jackson also put up 51 yards on 11 rushes. The Lopers were able to possess the ball for 36:35 versus 23:25 for the Gorillas.
Davis, who broke containment on several third-down conversions to keep drives alive, was five of 10 for 154 yards.
But the Gorillas had their share of plays they could have executed despite Davis’ onslaught.
As for the mishandled punt snap late in the game, first-year head coach Brian Wright said he can’t point to just one player on his squad to blame for the loss.
“I think that we will look at the videotape of it. It looked like it was a catchable ball to him, to me,” Wright said. “But this one’s not on any one single punter. It’s not on the kicker or the quarterback or the linebacker. Like I said, this one starts with me and I’ve got to get our team ready to play better.”
Other points left on the table were a missed PAT by PSU kicker Jaden Snyder, as well as the Snyder 20-yard field goal that was blocked with 3:34 to go in the fourth. The field goal would have put the score at 31-23, still in favor of UNK, but Pitt would have just been one possession down instead of two.
Defensively, safety Brandon Mlekus and linebacker Luke Jennings had 10 tackles each.
Pitt (0-1) will play its next game of the season this Saturday at Missouri Western (0-1) in St. Joseph at 3 pm.
