The Neosho County Panthers picked up three wins across a pair of doubleheaders with the Allen Red Devils over the weekend as Kansas Jayhawk Conference action is in full swing across the state.
Neosho County traveled to Iola on Thursday for the first pair of games, dropping the first tilt 6-0 before winning the second, 6-2.
Back home at Hudson Field on Sunday, the Panthers picked up a sweep via scores of 13-1 and 13-5.
“We played pretty well, other than game one,” Neosho County head coach Steve Murry said. “We will take a 3-1 conference record every week.”
Thursday’s first game saw Neosho County come out flat, as just three Panthers tallied hits. Brady Pacha (3-1) was handed his first loss of the year after giving up six runs in six innings pitched.
Neosho County finally found some traction in the late game, as Brooks Miller, Reid Liston and Alex Urlaub had two-hit games. Miller and Brendan Fry drove in a pair of runs each.
Jorey Faber notched the pitching win, striking out three without an earned run in six innings.
Sunday’s first game saw the Panthers ride an 11-run inning to victory. Urlaub and Kam Koester each had a pair of hits, combining for seven RBIs. Six other Panthers drove in a run during the victory.
Dax Sharp moved to 5-1 on the mound, giving up just a pair of hits while striking out six across five innings of work.
Neosho County rounded out the weekend with another dominant victory, putting up four different multiple-run innings. Liston, Cody Moore and Lucas Pringle had three RBIs each, while Liston and Keegan McDonald had two-hit performances that included home runs.
Up Next
Neosho County now sits at 17-5 with a 6-2 mark in Kansas Jayhawk Conference play. Tuesday afternoon’s matchup with Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. was postponed, so the Panthers now await a doubleheader at home against Highland (7-16, 0-4 KJCCC) on Thursday.
Box Scores
Game 1
Neosho: 000 000 0 - 0 3 0
Allen: 003 111 X - 6 11 0
Notes
Neosho: McDonald 1 H; Fry 1 H; Koester 1 H; Pacha, L (3-1) 6.0 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 5 K, 1 BB
Allen: Venneman 4 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Ayres 1 H, 1 R; Rusch 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Shepard 1 H, 1 R; Schupp 2 H, 3 RBI; Stark 1 H, 1 R; McGinness 1 H, 1 R; James, W, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 8 K, 2 BB
Game 2
Neosho: 100 000 32 - 6 9 3
Allen: 002 000 00 - 2 5 2
Notes
Neosho: Oldham, 2 R; Urlaub 2 H, 2 R; Fry 2 RBI; Miller 2 H, 2 RBI; Pringle 1 H; Koester 1 H, 1 RBI; Moore 1 H, 1 R; Liston 2 H, 1 R; Faber, W (2-0) 6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 K, 4 BB; Ash 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 K; Brennan 1.0 IP, 1 BB
Allen: Venneman 1 H; Ayres 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Rusch 1 H; Stark 1 H; Harris 1 H; Jaggers 1 R; Neill, L, 0.0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB; Buchanan 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Heavener 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB; Jensen 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB
Game 3
Allen: 001 00 - 1 2 1
Neosho: 101 (11)X - 13 9 1
Notes
Allen: Rusch 1 R; Shepard 1 H, 1 RBI; Glenn 1 H; Besecker, L, 3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Stroer 0.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Nissen 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB
Neosho: Oldham 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Urlaub 2 H, 1 R, 4 RBI; Fry 2 R, 1 RBI; Miller 1 R, 1 RBI; Koester 2 H, 1 R, 3 RBI; Pringle 1 H, 1 R; Westerman 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Snodgrass 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Liston 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Sharp, W (5-1) 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB
Game 4
Allen: 110 020 010 - 5 7 2
Neosho: 104 122 30X - 13 10 0
Notes
Allen: Venneman 2 H, 1 R; Ayres 1 R; Rusch 1 H, 1 R; Shepard 1 H, 2 RBI; Navarro 1 H; Harper 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Hendrix 1 H, 1 R; Schupp, L, 3.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Kleweno 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Thompson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Bland 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 K
Neosho: McDonald 2 H, 3 R, 1 RBI; Urlaub 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Fry 2 R; Miller 3 R; Koester 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Pringle 1 H, 3 RBI; Moore 2 H, 3 RBI; Brady 1 H; Liston 2 H, 1 R, 3 RBI; Wellington, W (2-1) 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Gruber 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Syring 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 BB; Bartlett 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Beckmann 1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB
Kansas Jayhawk Conference Div.-I East Standings
Johnson County (23-4, 8-0)
Neosho County (17-5, 6-2)
Cowley (11-8, 6-2)
Allen (13-10, 5-3)
Fort Scott (15-12, 3-5)
Labette (9-13, 1-3)
Kansas City (13-10, 2-6)
Coffeyville (11-14, 1-7)
Highland (7-16, 0-4)
