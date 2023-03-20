NCCC BASE v KWU 3.14.23 - Kade Snodgrass

Neosho County sophomore third baseman Kade Snodgrass (27) steps into the batter’s box during a home matchup with Kansas Wesleyan on March 14.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Neosho County Panthers picked up three wins across a pair of doubleheaders with the Allen Red Devils over the weekend as Kansas Jayhawk Conference action is in full swing across the state.

Neosho County traveled to Iola on Thursday for the first pair of games, dropping the first tilt 6-0 before winning the second, 6-2.

