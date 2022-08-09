Dereck Ramirez USMTS

Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Okla. took down the A-Mods A Feature race in the USMTS Summer Fling at Humboldt Speedway on Friday.

 Dayton Sutterby | FinishLine Photography

HUMBOLDT—The Summit United States Modified Tour Series National Championship presented by RacinDirt hauled around the Humboldt Speedway Friday and Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma (No. 4R) left The Hummer as champion of the 16th Annual USMTS Summer Fling.

Hosting the 59th USMTS main event at the bullring, a couple early-race yellow flags kept the field bunched up while Terry Phillips of Springfield, Missouri (No. 75), who won Thursday night at the 81 Speedway, was chased by Tanner Mullens of Wichita (No. 02) and the defending USMTS National Champion, Ramirez.

