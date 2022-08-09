HUMBOLDT—The Summit United States Modified Tour Series National Championship presented by RacinDirt hauled around the Humboldt Speedway Friday and Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma (No. 4R) left The Hummer as champion of the 16th Annual USMTS Summer Fling.
Hosting the 59th USMTS main event at the bullring, a couple early-race yellow flags kept the field bunched up while Terry Phillips of Springfield, Missouri (No. 75), who won Thursday night at the 81 Speedway, was chased by Tanner Mullens of Wichita (No. 02) and the defending USMTS National Champion, Ramirez.
Meanwhile, the second caution on lap seven saw Jake O’Neil of Tucson, Arizona (No. 0) running 13th on the grid. O’Neil had claimed two of the last three races here, including Summit King of America XI this past March and last year’s Summer Fling, but his night began just like Thursday with problems in qualifying and taking a provisional to start the feature race from the last row.
Back up front, Phillips and Ramirez put a straight-away of distance between themselves and their pursuers when they reached lapped traffic at the race’s halfway mark. That allowed Mullens and Darron Fuqua of Mayetta to close in on the rear bumper of Ramirez in the No. 87 car.
With two back-markers hampering the lead pack, Ramirez snuck underneath Phillips to take the lead with 13 laps to go. Moments later, the yellow flag waved for the third time which gave clean air to the new leader and put Mullens, Tyler Davis of Haysville (No. 65), Dustin Sorensen of Rochester, Minnesota (No. 19), Jason Hughes of Watts, Oklahoma (No. 12) and Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas (No. 20) on their tails for the next restart.
Racing door-to-door in turn four, Sorensen got underneath Phillips and the two touched briefly which sent Sorensen spinning into the infield, bringing out a caution and forcing the USMTS points leader to the rear of the field a restart with 10 laps to go.
After that, it was clean and green with Ramirez putting together 10 flawless laps to keep Mullens behind him and score his fourth USMTS victory of the 2022 campaign. It was the 23rd career win for the 35-year-old from Woodward, Oklahoma.
Behind Ramirez, it was Mullens pocketing another runner-up paycheck while Phillips and 14th-starting Sanders crossed the finish line in third and fourth.
Davis rounded out the top five while O’Neil bettered his passing performance on Thursday by one more spot as he advanced from 25th to sixth in the 42-lapper.
Zack VanderBeek of New Sharon, Iowa started 19th in the No. 33Z car and earned his second FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award in as many nights.
Hughes finished eighth, followed by Dan Ebert of Lake Shore, Minnesota (No. 60) and USMTS Rookie of the Year points leader Cayden Carter of Oskaloosa, Iowa (No. 10C) pocketing tenth-place money.
After looking like a top-five finisher before the late-race caution flag, Sorensen had to settle for 20th which allowed Mullens to narrow the points gap to 81 markers with 13 shows to go.
Results
Rays Metal Depot USRA B-Mods
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (3.20.53) 1. 66-Ryan Gilmore 2. 31-Luke Phillips 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell 4. 22-Brian McGowen 5. 2K-Mike Keever 6. 17C-Henry Chambers 7. 15R-Ryan Smith
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (5:59.00) 1. 19K-Kyle Slader 2. 88D-Matt Dotson 3. 98-Kenton Allen 4. D86-Donald McIntosh 5. 15-Justin Boots
Heat 3 - 8 Laps (2:50.90) 1. 56-Shadren Turner 2. 510-Cody King 3. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman 4. 2-Daniel Tarkington 5. X2-Brian Bolin 6. 54LM-David Higgins
Feature - 15 Laps (11:28.08) 1. 66-Ryan Gilmore 2. 56-Shadren Turner 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell 4. 510-Cody King 5. 31-Luke Phillips 6. 22-Brian McGowen 7. ZEE28-Randy Zimmerman 8. X2-Brian Bolin 9. 2-Daniel Tarkington 10. 17C-Henry Chambers 11. 98-Kenton Allen 12. 15-Justin Boots 13. 7JR-Jesse Folk Jr. 14. D86-Donald McIntosh 15. 15R-Ryan Smith 16. 2K-Mike Keever 17. 34G-Billy Gordon 18. 54LM-David Higgins
Primal Jerky Midwest Mods
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (10:48.05) 1. 16-Matthew Kay 2. 9-Jon Westhoff 3. 34-Kolt Knoblich 4. 25-Clint Drake 5. 2-Jim Wright
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (4:32.39) 1. 6-Zach Boyd 2. 99-Blake Sutton 3. 27H-Hunter Lagunes 4. 57-Mike Davis 5. 8-Derryl Aeillo
Heat 3 - 8 Laps (4:43.55) 1. X1-Caden Bolin 2. 01JR-Tyler Davis 3. 7-Brady Folk 4. 89-Jackson McGowen 5. 28-Andrew Burenheide
Feature - 15 Laps (14:41.80) 1. 16-Matthew Kay 2. X1-Caden Bolin 3. 6-Zach Boyd 4. 9-Jon Westhoff 5. 89-Jackson McGowen 6. 7-Brady Folk 7. 99-Blake Sutton 8. 01JR-Tyler Davis 9. 25-Clint Drake 10. 18-Scott Collins 11. 27H-Hunter Lagunes 12. 28-Andrew Burenheide 13. 34-Kolt Knoblich 14. 09-Tret Bailey 15. 1-Trevor Holman 16. 40-Quentin Sams 17. 8-Derryl Aeillo 18. 57-Mike Davis
Extrusions Inc. USRA Tuners
Heat - 6 Laps (2:38.03) 1. 17H-Clint Haigler 2. 69-Colt Burk 3. 15T-Maddyson Tyler 4. 88T-Tessa Perry 5. 15-Travis Bockover 6. 36-Jonathan Culler 7. 14S-Joseph Stair
Feature - 15 Laps (5:24.86) 1. 17H-Clint Haigler 2. 69-Colt Burk 3. 15T-Maddyson Tyler 4. 88T-Tessa Perry 5. 36-Jonathan Culler 6. 15-Travis Bockover 7. 14S-Joseph Stair
USMTS A-Mods
Heat 1 - 8 Laps (2:10) 1. 65-Tyler Davis 2. 127-Paden Phillips 3. 38T-Dylan Thornton 4. J17-Jake Gallardo 5. 91-Joe Duvall 6. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr. 7. 44S-Shane DeVolder 8. 19SB-Lance Mari 9. 8C-Chris Clark
Heat 2 - 8 Laps (2:09) 1. 75-Terry Phillips 2. 7XD-Dillon McCowan 3. 16-Austin Siebert 4. 56-Colton Horner 5. 15W-Kale Westover 6. 3J-Lewis Jackson 7. 55-Chris Kratzer 8. 64-Casey Fowler
Heat 3 - 8 Laps (2:09) 1. 87-Darron Fuqua 2. 60-Dan Ebert 3. 12-Jason Hughes 4. 20-Rodney Sanders 5. 33Z-Zack VanderBeek 6. 49-Andy Bryant 7. 0-Jake O’Neill 8. 7X-Chris Dawson
Heat 4 - 8 Laps (2:07) 1. 21K-Kyle Brown 2. 4R-Dereck Ramirez 3. 4W-Tyler Wolff 4. 2G-Brandon Givens 5. 21-Jacob Bleess 6. 12H-Mike Hansen 7. 27-Jason Floyd 8. D25-David Tanner
Heat 5 - 8 Laps (2:09) 1. 02-Tanner Mullens 2. 19-Dustin Sorensen 3. 10C-Cayden Carter 4. 45-Chase Holland 5. G17-Fito Gallardo 6. 38C-Jason Pursley 7. 15-Wyatt Gaggero 8. 7-Treyton Gann
A Feature - 42 Laps (24:25.42) 1. R4-Derick Ramirez 2. 02-Tanner Mullens 3. 75-Terry Phillips 4. 20-Rodney Sanders 5. 65-Tyler Davis 6. 0-Jake O’Neill 7. 33Z-Zack VanderBeek 8. 12-Jason Hughes 9. 60-Dan Ebert 10. 10C-Cayden Carter 11. 15W-Kale Westover 12. 7XD-Dillon McCowan 13. 2G-Brandon Givens 14. 19SB-Lance Mari 15. 21-Jacob Bleess 16. 45-Chase Holland 17. 21K-Kyle Brown 18. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr. 19. 44S-Shane DeVolder 20. 19-Dustin Sorensen 21. 38T-Dylan Thornton 22. 4W-Tyler Wolff 23. 127-Paden Phillips 24. J17-Jake Gallardo 25. 87-Darron Fuqua 26. 16-Austin Siebert
B Feature 1 - 15 Laps (5:15) 1. 12-Jason Hughes 2. 16-Austin Siebert 3. J17-Jake Gallardo 4. 33Z-Zack VanderBeek 5. 15W-Kale Westover 6. 45-Chase Holland 7. 12H-Mike Hansen 8. G17-Fito Gallardo 9. 44S-Shane DeVolder 10. 64-Casey Fowler 11. 15-Wyatt Gaggero 12. 8C-Chris Clark 13. 49-Andy Bryant 14. 0-Jake O’Neil 15. D25-David Tanner
B Feature 2 - 15 Laps (4:12) 1. 20-Rodney Sanders 2. 21-Jacob Bleess 3. 4W-Tyler Wolff 4. 19SB-Lance Mari 5. 2G-Brandon Givens 6. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr. 7. 91-Joe Duvall 8. 38C-Jason Pursley 9. 3J-Lewis Jackson 10. 7X-Chris Dawson 11. 56-Colton Horner 12. 27-Jason Floyd 13. 55-Chris Katzer 14. 7-Treyton Gann
