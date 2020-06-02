Neosho County Community College will be hosting two basketball camps next month.
Women’s basketball head coach JJ Davis and his assistant coaches are offering the chance for high school players from around the nation to get better at the Neosho County Elite Camp 2020, set for Thursday, July 16. The second camp, the serve camp, will be Saturday, July 18.
Organized for high school junior and senior girls on an invitation-only basis, the elite basketball camp costs $25 and will be held 9 am to 4 pm, with a check-in time at 8 am to 8:30 am. Scholarships are available.
Families with an additional player get $5 off after the first sign-up. Lunch is included.
Joining Davis in training the campers will be assistant coach Mark Childers, as well as other coaches and volunteers.
The highlights of the camp include individualized instruction for players who want to play at the next level, individual evaluations, fun, skill and competitive games, and the opportunity to meet and work with the NCCC women’s staff.
“It is our goal to help each and every player become better at the game of basketball,” Davis said.
The second event is just two days later, and the serve camp will be the first free event Davis will host.
The free camp will have three different time slots, including 9 am to 10 am for grades 2-4, 10:30 am to noon for grades 5-8 and 1 pm to 3 pm for grades 8-12. Those attending can expect to go through dribbling, passing and shooting fundamentals, as well as games.
“That serve camp is what I want to do so bad for the community,” Davis said. “That is what I am super pumped for. I want to do a free one just because. I want people to be like, ‘Holy cow, this dude’s for real on his core values.’ That’s what I want to do. I know that sounds kind of cheesy, but that’s what I want really bad. (I want to provide) the opportunity to learn from college coaches and the opportunity to just have a camp full of fun, drills, just making it fun.”
The camps are scheduled for next month, but are contingent upon the state COVID-19 guidelines. Davis said the camps were originally set for June, but the eighth-year coach wanted to ensure participants’ safety and the adherence to the guidelines.
Governor Laura Kelly last week delegated responsibility to each Kansas county to reopen businesses and organized events. NCCC has chosen to follow the Phase 3 reopening plan and has approved gatherings of 45 or less.
Weeks ago, the Kansas State High School Activities Association released summer guidelines for different sports activities, and the NJCAA and KJCCC both effectively canceled the spring seasons in March due to COVID-19.
Kansas is in Phase II of the Ad Astra guidelines, which are still recommended at the state level. But now individual counties are responsible for pandemic decision-making.
“We keep getting better phases, we keep getting some of the restrictions knocked off, so we’re getting better,” Davis said.
