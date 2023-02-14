Altoona WBB @ Marmaton Valley 2.20.23

Altoona sophomore Summer Raymond (12), freshman Ava Tindle (10), freshman Eryn Tiger and sophomore Emmalynn Pupanek (30) set up their zone defense during Friday’s matchup with Marmaton Valley.

 Cherokee Nalley | Contributed photo

MORAN – After a four-game home stand, the Altoona-Midway basketball teams finally hit the road again, but the results were not as desired as the host Marmaton Valley Wildcats swept a Three Rivers League doubleheader here Friday night.

Girls

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments