NFHS Rule Changes

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to more clearly define false starts in high school track and field events, two new starting violations have been adopted for the 2024 season by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

In Rule 5-7-4c, the previous language which required participants to remain motionless after assuming the set position prior to the starting device being fired, has been replaced with the following:

Chanute TF @ Wichita (State) -May 27, 2023 - Josept Lazobarahona

Chanute High School's Josept Lazobarahona lines up on the blocks during the KSHSAA All-Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita on May 27, 2023.

