ALP170 Triple-A @ Pittsburg (State) - July 21, 2023 - Kris Harding II

Chanute Post 170 infielder Kristopher Harding II puts a ball in play during Friday’s pool play matchup against Pittsburg Post 64.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

PITTSBURG — Chanute Post 170 posted a 1-3 record during the American Legion Triple-A State Baseball Tournament in Pittsburg over the weekend. Chanute went 1-2 in pool play, before falling in the semifinals to end the season.

On Wednesday, Chanute took a 9-5 loss to the Topeka Post 421 Senators. Post 170 followed that up with an 11-3 victory over the Leavenworth Post 23 Nationals on Thursday and a 17-11 loss to the Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots on Friday to finish out pool play.

ALP170 Triple-A @ Pittsburg (State) - July 21, 2023 - Cohwen Wheeler

Chanute Post 170 infielder Cohwen Wheeler takes a leadoff during Friday’s pool play matchup against Pittsburg Post 64.

