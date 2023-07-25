PITTSBURG — Chanute Post 170 posted a 1-3 record during the American Legion Triple-A State Baseball Tournament in Pittsburg over the weekend. Chanute went 1-2 in pool play, before falling in the semifinals to end the season.
On Wednesday, Chanute took a 9-5 loss to the Topeka Post 421 Senators. Post 170 followed that up with an 11-3 victory over the Leavenworth Post 23 Nationals on Thursday and a 17-11 loss to the Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots on Friday to finish out pool play.
Thanks to finishing second in their pool, Chanute advanced to the semifinals on Saturday. A rematch with the Senators went the same way, as Topeka topped Chanute 11-7 to advance to the finals.
The entire tournament was a slugfest, as there were a total of 227 runs scored across 12 games. Defense was not the focus for a majority of the tournament, but Chanute’s defense was still solid. First baseman Alijah Christy and middle infielder Cohwen Wheeler turned a triple play against Pittsburg and Post 170 notched a trio of other double plays.
Kristopher Harding II had a solid weekend, leading the Chanute offense and tossing the lone pitching win. Harding went 9-for-17 from the plate with 6 runs and two RBIs. The RHP tossed 5.0 innings and allowed a single run while striking out six, and he finished with a record of 3-2 on the bump this season.
Dax Axelson (2-2) took the pitching loss in the first game, Brady Alonzo (0-1) surrendered the loss against Pittsburg and Nathan Meisch (2-2) saddled the semifinals loss. Christy, Kolby Baker, Luke Noonan and Bryan Jackett also appeared on the mound.
Christy was also a problem at the plate for Post 170. Christy went 7-for-15, scored 5 runs and drove in five RBIs.
Wheeler joined in on the fun, going 6-for-16 with seven RBIs and 4 runs scored.
Christy and Wheeler both had home runs on the weekend.
Pittsburg defeated Topeka, 7-5, in the finals to win Post 64’s sixth state championship.
The Chanute Post 170 Triple-A squad finished the 2023 season with a 7-12 record.
Box Scores
Pool Play: Topeka 9, Chanute 5 (7)
Topeka: 101 600 1 - 9 7 1
Chanute: 000 220 1 - 5 8 3
Notes: Kristopher Harding II 1 H, 1 RBI; Alijah Christy 3 H, 3 R, 1 RBI; Cohwen Wheeler 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Bryan Jackett 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Luke Noonan 1 H; Quentin Gregory 1 H; Dax Axelson (L, 2-2) 3.0 IP, 6 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 2 BB; Cohwen Wheeler 0.1 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB; Luke Noonan 3.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 K; Kolby Baker 0.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 K
Pool Play: Chanute 11, Leavenworth 3 (7)
Leavenworth: 110 001 0 - 3 12 3
Chanute: 101 315 X - 11 11 1
Notes: Kristopher Harding II 2 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 R; Nathan Meisch 2 H, 2 R, 2 SB; Alijah Christy 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Cohwen Wheeler 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Bryan Jackett 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Luke Noonan 1 H, 1 R; Dax Axelson 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Quinten Gregory 2 H, 1 R, 3 RBI; Kristopher Harding II (W, 3-2) 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 7 H, 6 K, 1 BB; Kolby Baker (S, 1) 2.0 IP, 1 ER, 5 H
Pool Play: Pittsburg 17, Chanute 11 (7)
Pittsburg: 221 262 2 - 17 16 4
Chanute: 350 100 2 - 11 18 1
Notes: Kristopher Harding II 4 H, 3 R, 1 RBI; Kolby Baker 2 H, 2 R, 1 SB; Nathan Meisch 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Cohwen Wheeler 2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Bryan Jackett 3 H, 1 RBI; Luke Noonan 1 H; Dax Axelson 1 H, 2 R; Brady Alonzo 1 H, 1 R; Bryan Jackett 3.0 IP, 7 ER, 7 H, 8 BB; Alijah Christy 1.0 IP, 3 ER, 4 BB; Brady Alonzo (L, 0-1) 3.0 IP, 6 ER, 9 H, 6 K, 1 BB
Semifinals: Topeka 11, Chanute 7 (7)
Topeka: 270 101 0 - 11 11 2
Chanute: 100 015 0 - 7 9 2
Notes: Kristopher Harding II 2 H, 2 R; Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Nathan Meisch 1 H, 1 R; Alijah Christy 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Cohwen Wheeler 3 H, 3 RBI, 1 SB; Dax Axelson 1 R; Brady Alonzo 1 H, 1 R; Nathan Meisch (L, 2-2) 3.0 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 3 K, 5 BB; Luke Noonan 4.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 2 K, 3 BB
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.