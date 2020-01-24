ROBERT MAGOBET
Not even Garrett Almond’s career-high of 30 points could hold Olathe North High School Friday afternoon at Chanute High School.
In the end, it was the turnovers late in first half and early in the second half, as well as Olathe’s four-time All-State selection KT Raimey, that kept Chanute from pacing the Eagles, ultimately losing 72-66.
All Chanute players had a say in keeping the game relatively close in the end. Tye Coombs, who had significantly more playing time coming off the bench in this game compared to the Andover Central contest Thursday, scored 11, while Ty Bowman had 9.
Bowman and Briley Peavy collected two fouls early on, and head coach Devon Crabtree had to sit them out, which helped Olathe end the first quarter with a 24-19 lead.
Tied at 33 with less than 10 seconds to go in the first half, Chanute committed a turnover right under their own basket. Raimey stole the ball and hit a point-blank layup as he was fouled. He drained the free throw to put the halftime score at 36-33.
This one play shifted the momentum. As the second half opened up, Chanute turned the ball over four straight times, equating to a 14-0 run from the end of the first half into the beginning of the third. One such turnover even ended in a Raimey one-handed alley-oop slam, which eventually helped Olathe open up the lead to 47-33 early in the third.
Chanute committed 13 turnovers to Olathe’s 11.
Crabtree knew these turnovers changed the game.
“They did a good job. We knew they would come out and pressure and reach on us,” Crabtree said. “You just hope your young guys, it’s a good opportunity for them to learn what to expect. They’re going to come out and compete. And I’ve got to do a better job of getting them prepared for that, especially coming out in the third quarter, just the lapse we had there. And that’s really what got the game separated, and it was hard for us to claw back.”
Chanute, though, still fought hard to come back.
Kam Koester hit a layup as he was fouled, and would sink the free throw to complete the three-point play to make the score 54-47 with 1:30 to go in the third. And Almond sunk a 3 with 3:20 left in the fourth, which made the score 64-60.
But this was as close as Chanute would get. The very next play, Raimey answered with a layup.
Defense on the Olathe side was able to fizzle out any attempt Chanute had of coming all the way back.
“We thought it was a decent time at the end of the first half to apply a little bit of fourth-quarter pressure,” Olathe head coach Adam Olerich said. “I thought our guys did a good job. I think it was the first time in that game, so I think it took them a little bit by surprise. That created turnovers, get a big basket, get a big and-one there. That was critical. I thought early in the third quarter, we were able to get a couple of turnovers, convert those to baskets on the other end, build a lead. But you’ve got to give Chanute credit – they just kept coming and coming. It’s the same thing last night when they played Andover Central. A lot of 3s going back and forth. Andover would get up eight to 10 points, but Chanute would get it right back down to a one, two possession game. They played really hard, and they’ve got some good offensive talent. They do a good job defensively. It’s a good basketball team. We knew it was going to be a tough challenge.”
Playing the game of basketball at a high level is a tough challenge in and of itself. To play at a peak level, coaches must make adjustments. If Olathe was not going to switch on defense, Crabtree’s goal was to put Koester in naked-ball screens, all the while continuing moving the ball from side to side.
The Eagles stayed sound on defense, however, holding Koester to just 3 points on the night.
There were some bright spots for Chanute, however.
“A lot of things that people won’t see is being at the right spot on the help side and executing some of our stuff offensively,” Crabtree said. “We get two losses and it’s never fun, but as a staff and as team, we feel good about where we’re at, getting better. And the opportunity to play some really good teams in this tournament is huge for our growth and development moving forward. So we’re happy about that.”
On the other side, Raimey, a 6’3’’ senior, used his athleticism, speed and handle to get to the rim. He scored a game-high 37 points.
“First, I like to get my team involved. I mean without them, I wouldn’t be able to score. I try to look for them first. If we don’t get nothing, I try to look for mine, see an open gap. I’ll take it and if they back off, then I’ll pull it, but if they close on me, I’ll always look for my teammates,” Raimey said.
Up next, Chanute (4-6) will play Goddard High School today at 2 pm.
CHS: 19 14 16 17 — 66
Olathe: 24 12 20 16 — 72
CHS wins in Bill Hanson tourney
PITTSBURG – The Chanute High School Lady Blue Comets learned from their Thursday first game woes in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament on Friday. Chanute was able scratch out a win over Wichita East High School by a score of 51-49 at Pittsburg High School.
Kori Babcock scored 25, while Brianna Waggoner put up 9 points.
Head coach Dustin Fox lauded his team for their willingness to stay the course.
“I was really proud of the way the girls handled adversity tonight,” Fox said. “They were tough and made winning plays down the stretch.”
Chanute will next play Blue Valley Northwest today at 1 pm.
