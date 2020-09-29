ROBERT MAGOBET
INDEPENDENCE – On a beautiful fall Monday for a 9-hole tournament at Independence Country Club, which will host the Blue Comets the next two Mondays, Chanute High School and senior Jerlyn Kustanborter ended the competition in second place.
Chanute overall had a 205 behind Pittsburg’s 197, the winner of the tournament. Fredonia (230), Independence 1 (240), Labette County (283), Parsons (283) and Independence 2 (283) rounded out the top five.
Kustanborter scored a 45 for second place, while senior Timmen Goracke had a 51 and fifth place, junior Megan Kueser was at a 53 and in eighth place, junior Janessa Varndell tallied a 56 and ninth place, junior Katelyn Caldwell registered a 73 and 21st place, and freshman Emma Waltermire notched an 80 and 29th place.
“Today our focus was playing the front of the course in a way to help us plan how we will attack it over the next two weeks,” CHS girls golf coach Trevor Ewert said. “It was important to identify areas that may cause the girls issues on this course so we can address them in practice and try to be fully prepared for our stretch run of the season.
“The front nine that we played really is a ‘target’ course. It has a lot of trees and some dangerous ditches/ravines that invade the sitelines and can cause some doubt off the tee box.”
Ewert said his team worked on addressing this over the past week, but Monday gave the girls a real look at those holes. Still, between the windy conditions and difficulty of the front nine, Ewert suspects the girls would say that they didn’t play well. But golfing enthusiasts are truly seeing some good scores even though the team struggled in some phases.
All of Chanute’s golfers struggled a bit with the slower greens, which were a stark contrast to Chanute’s greens at Stone Greek Golf Course last week, which were really rolling.
“I am excited for these girls across the board. I have realized that they aren’t yet reaching their full potential within their game, but we are very close to achieving that,” Ewert said. “After talking with them on the ride home, they are driven to work out the kinks and put in the work needed to sharpen up those last few items that can push us over that edge.
“Overall, I’m very proud of how they played today and very encouraged at our prospects of returning to this course over the next couple of weeks. We had a solid second-place team finish, and placed four girls in the top ten as individuals. Emma Waltermire made her first appearance in a varsity tournament as a freshman and persevered on a very tough course.”
On Tuesday, Chanute competed in an 18-hole tournament at Pittsburg’s Crestwood Country Club. Those results will be in the paper this week. Next week will be the final League tournament, and the following week will be Regionals.
Junior varsity:
The JV team travelled to Girard on Friday to compete in the Girard JV/Rookie tournament, which was just the third opportunity to play this season. And the third opportunity resulted in a third-place finish for Waltermire.
In a tournament that was divided into those who have played golf previously (JV) and those who are brand new to the game (Rookie), CHS JV girls coach Bill Woodard analyzed his team’s play.
“(Waltermire’s) score of 60 represents a better round of ball striking,” Woodard said. “Chipping and putting on the sloping greens caused some issues, but it was a great experience as all golf courses are not made equally.”
Freshman Tierra Ward finished first in her Rookie Division with a score of 62.
“She hit the ball much better off the tee, which gave her more opportunities to score and hopefully will build her confidence to continue to improve her mechanics of the golf swing,” Woodard said.
Woodard said freshman Mia Wright struggled with the length of the course, as she has yet to master a swing that will put the ball out there far enough to be able to score. But Wright works hard in practice and always does her best.
Thursday will be the last JV opportunity for the girls at the home course at 3 pm.
