From left to right, Sabry Trout and Avrey Finley attempt to block a ball at CHS.

 By Robert Magobet robert@chanute.com

Chanute High School volleyball claimed third place at the Chanute Invitational on Saturday.

Chanute was 2-0 versus Southern Coffey County (25-18, 25-10), 2-0 over Field Kindley (25-21 and 25-14), 2-1 over Erie (25-12 loss, 25-12 and 25-22) and lost 2-0 to Frontenac (25-21 and 25-16).

In matches against Coffeyville, Erie and SCC, the Lady Blue Comets’ Sabry Trout racked up 30 kills, two aces, and six blocks, while Avrey Finley had 16 kills. Briney Bancroft had five kills, four digs and one ace, and Taylor West registered three kills and three aces.

“We finally, at the end of the day here, played up to our full potential, I would say,” CHS head volleyball coach Jory Murry said.

“We started the day off making a lot of mistakes they don’t usually make. And it was just everybody kind of fulfilling their role.”

The team was at full strength again, which wasn’t the case recently.

Sabry Trout, an All-SEK talent, said, “We started out a little rough. We just were lacking in communication and teamwork together, but throughout the day and in the Frontenac game, we kind of turned it around. We just need to keep communicating. We struggle with consistency with communication, so just making sure every game we are communicating.”

Chanute (10-7, 4-2) is currently in third place in the SEK standings and will next play Independence and Labette today at 5 pm at home.

