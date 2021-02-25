The NCCC women’s basketball team overcame missing six of its players Wednesday night versus Allen Community College and won 77-66 at Panther Gymnasium.
Freshmen Tanay Williams and Adelia Timmer put up 18 apiece, with Williams bringing down eight rebounds and Timmer snatching down seven boards. Freshman Sadie Govan added 15 points and four steals, and sophomore Briona Jensen contributed seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
“This is real. This is what books are made of when they come in and play and beat a rival team,” NCCC head women’s coach JJ Davis said. “Coach Kenny (Eddy) was out, too. It was just me and Mark today. Coach (Coombs) from the men’s team helped us. He helped us the last couple of days. And I’ll tell you what, there is no better feeling than this right now. ... Whoever played in this game did something they never did before.”
Having been off nine days due to weather and other factors, NCCC was down by as many as 13 points in the first half using a press defense.
In the second half, Davis switched the team to man defense, and that led to the Panthers being up as many as 13 in the fourth quarter.
From an offensive standpoint on the Allen side, freshman Hallie Reed was lighting it up, hitting 6-of-9 threes for 18 points. Davis said she should be an All-Conference player and he wishes he would have recruited her.
The game got tight early in the fourth. But NCCC freshman Emilee Escareno hit a 3 to put the Panthers up 63-58 with nine to go. Several plays later, Williams downed a 3, which put NCCC up 71-63 with 1:59 left in the game.
“I think we overcame adversity. We just came together as a team and we know what we had to accomplish,” Williams said. “We know they had a really good team and we just had to focus in mentality-wise and just get the game done and we finished it well. I’m one of the older ones, so I just try to lead by example and just have them know that they are just as good as I am.”
Neosho also won the turnover battle, with the Panthers giving up 18 compared to Allen’s 24. In the rebounding department, Neosho had an advantage with 48, while Allen had just 31.
Jensen, who has been the rock for NCCC all year, had a lot to do with rebounding, along with defense.
“I think on offense I did a lot better at making my shot, even if it didn’t go in, and on defense, I was the help side and staying straight up if they were driving, and just communicating,” she said. “Sometimes coming out in the half, it just takes a lot of energy. And for me, expecting to come through for that, it’s just very important for me to have that voice.”
She helped galvanize some of the top scorers on NCCC.
“I feel like I pulled the shot when you know it’s open, and I had more confidence in my shot,” Timmer said. “And on defense, I helped with talking and helped with getting in help side.”
The defense wasn’t an issue for Govan either.
“In my role, I feel like I played really good defense as my coach had asked me to try and make them tired, and I feel like that’s what I did,” she said. “I turned the guards plenty of times and I just put a stop to them.”
NCCC (3-5) will next play Cowley Community College Saturday at 2 pm at home.
ACC 23 18 17 8 — 66
NC 13 28 19 17 — 77
Williams 18, Timmer 18, Govan 15, Jensen 7, Aubrey Ball 6, Escareno 5 , Danielle Weaver 8
