One local student-athlete is a state free throw champion.
Connor Newman of Humboldt Elementary won the 9-year-old boys Knights of Columbus competition in Salina at Sacred Heart Junior Senior High School on March 1. Hosted by three Salina Knights of Columbus Councils No. 601, No. 8196 and No. 10778, and under the direction of State Youth Activities Chairman Gary Shinliver, Newman racked up 23-of-25 free throws to bring in the championship.
Newman competed in four different rounds of Knights of Columbus free throw competition to advance to the state contest, beginning the end of January and taking place every two weeks until the state championship on March 1.
“This was the first year for Connor to be able to participate in this competition and we couldn’t be more proud of him,” Newman’s mother, Kayla Newman, said. “We are all looking forward to next year.”
Since the year 1972, the purpose of the competition is to provide girls and boys ages 9 to 14 an athletic outlet “and encourage the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition.”
Furthermore, competitors within their own gender and age “progress from local level to district, regional and state/province competitions.”
“This program is a great way to introduce the order to your community and recruit faithful family men of service,” according to kansas-kofc.org.
