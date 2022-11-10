Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
IOLA — The Royster Rockets and Humboldt Cubs joined teams from Anderson County, Jayhawk-Linn, Osawatomie, Prairie View, Santa Fe Trail and Uniontown for the Iola Middle School Wrestling Invitational on Tuesday.
“The biggest thing I’m happy about is the support we're getting from the students and parents,” Royster head coach Rusty Emling said. “Both events have felt like home events because of everyone there supporting them.”
The Royster boys combined for 196 team points, earning them a championship belt for the first place finish.
15 Rockets finished atop their brackets on Tuesday, while 16 wrestlers dropped just a single match to finish in second place.
After earning back-to-back first place finishes, Bo Small, Kysen Seamster, Urijah Ulrich, Jose Cuin, Karter Naff and Riverlee Allen remain undefeated on the year.
Small, a wrestler who grew up around wrestling, is no surprise to the Royster coaching staff. Small notched three pins on his way to a first place finish.
“We started a new weight lifting class at the middle school, and Jose and Karter are in there working hard,” Emling said.
After serving as manager during her seventh grade year, Esperanza Cuin has been the biggest surprise to Emling this season. Esperanza Cuin dropped just one match on Tuesday to a defending state champion in club wrestling.
“This is Riverlee’s first year wrestling, but she's feisty. I’d take her anywhere in a tough situation,” Emling said.
Fielding a much smaller squad than Royster, Humboldt wrestlers earned two first place finishes and four runner-up finishes.
“We wrestled well yesterday. We keep getting better every tournament,” Humboldt head coach Kent Goodner said.
Up Next
Both squads are back in action today, as the Rockets head to Fort Scott, while Humboldt rounds out their season with a tournament in Cherryvale.
“De Soto is coming down, and Fort Scott has a lot of girls, which is one of the main reasons we picked this event up. We’re hoping to see some different faces for them,” Emling said.
Though the middle school wrestling season is short, Emling and his fellow coaches have a very distinct training path they would like to implement.
“The girls are reviewing takedowns and pinning combinations, because this is most of their first year. We teach them the basics, but then we want our advanced guys to work on stuff they learned in kid’s club,” Emling said. “With the boys we really wanna work on physicality, because that’s something Chanute wrestling has always been known for.”
Results
Boys
71-74 lbs: 3rd - Trey Raida (R)
75-83 lbs: 1st - Nathan Stinert (R), 4th - Tanner Wolfe (R)
84-92 lbs: 3rd - Maddox Sayers (R)
86-92 lbs: 1st - Samuel Hutchinson (R), 4th - Brandt Farmer (H)
90-94 lbs: 2nd - T.J. Cash (R)
93-96 lbs: 3rd - Ryan Wright (R)
93-99 lbs: 2nd - Alex Helman (R)
96-102 lbs: 2nd - Blake Cummings (R)
102-111 lbs: 2nd - Jakarre Green (R), 4th - Tyler Wright (H)
105-108 lbs: 1st - Kasen Audiss (R)
105-109 lbs: 1st - Kysen Seamster (R)
105-114 lbs: 1st - Bo Small (R), 2nd - Broc Ivy (H)
108-114 lbs: 2nd - Jorden Paterson (R)
110-115 lbs: 2nd - Anthony Beard (R)
114-118 lbs: 2nd - Emmitt Carson (H), 4th - James Watts (R)
119-120 lbs: 1st - Urijah Ulrich (R)
119-122 lbs: 2nd - Javin McGinnes (R)
121-128 lbs: 2nd - Karsyn Kaufman (H)
122-130 lbs: 2nd - Braddox Bancroft (R)
135-138 lbs: 4th - Thor Bogle (R)
135-143 lbs: 2nd - Joseph Gann (R)
141-144 lbs: 1st - Joshua Schoenhofer (R), 3rd - Jentry Costin (R)
143-152 lbs: 4th - Trustin Fishback (R)
155-163 lbs: 1st - Hudson Ranz (R)
155-166 lbs: 1st - Karter Naff (R)
162-167 lbs: 1st - Jose Cuin (R)
166-173 lbs: 1st - Andres Vargas (R)
178-193 lbs: 1st - Ethan Arauz (R)
204-210 lbs: 1st - Ayden Ogle (R), 3rd - Drake Friederich (R)
252-252 lbs: 1st - Lucus Sweazy (R)
Team Scores: Royster 196, Iola 152, Prairie View 136, Jayhawk-Linn 100, Osawatomie 92, Santa Fe Trail 80, Anderson County 30, Humboldt 30, Uniontown 10
Girls
88-95 lbs: 1st - Riverlee Allen (R), 2nd - Marley Russell (R), 3rd - Amelia Daniels (R), 4th - Zoe Novotny (R)
95-98 lbs: 2nd - Emily Kennedy (R), 3rd - Helen Melendez (R)
99-108 lbs: 2nd - Esperanza Cuin (R), 3rd - Kaytian Thuma (R), 4th - Olivia Wheatley (R)
102-112 lbs: 3rd - Khloe Robinson (R), 4th - Kenzli Timko (R)
110-116 lbs: 2nd - Ella Schomaker (H), 3rd - Emily Ogle (R), 4th - Raegan Marple (R)
118-123 lbs: 4th - Neenah Naples (R)
122-125 lbs: 2nd - Mylee Miller (R), 3rd - Arlee Westoff (R)
125-132 lbs: 3rd - Kamber Chaney (R)
132-140 lbs: 3rd - Kamryn Cox (H)
136-148 lbs: 1st - Braylynn Watson (H), 2nd - Shyanne Yukawa (R)
149-156 lbs: 2nd - Lani Stanfield (R), 3rd - Alesha Dix (H), 4th - Josie McMahan (R)
162-164 lbs: 2nd - Alissa O’Brien (R)
220-220 lbs: 1st - Gabi Vargas (H)
