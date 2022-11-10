Royster / Humboldt Wrestling @ Iola 11.8.22 - Kysen Seamster

Royster’s Kysen Seamster squeezes for a fall during Tuesday's Iola Middle School Wrestling Invitational.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.

IOLA — The Royster Rockets and Humboldt Cubs joined teams from Anderson County, Jayhawk-Linn, Osawatomie, Prairie View, Santa Fe Trail and Uniontown for the Iola Middle School Wrestling Invitational on Tuesday.

Royster / Humboldt Wrestling @ Iola 11.8.22 - Tyler Wright

Humboldt’s Tyler Wright earns an escape point during Tuesday's Iola Middle School Wrestling Invitational.
Royster / Humboldt Wrestling @ Iola 11.8.22 - Bo Small

Royster’s Bo Small runs a cross face during Tuesday's Iola Middle School Wrestling Invitational.
Royster / Humboldt Wrestling @ Iola 11.8.22 - Kenzli Timko and Khloe Robinson

Royster’s Khloe Robinson and Kenzli Timko battle for the Girl’s 102-112 pound bracket during Tuesday's Iola Middle School Wrestling Invitational.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments