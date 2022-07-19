CYFC Football Camp 2021

Chanute High School's Eric Erbe leads a group through a drill during the 2021 CYFC Summer Camp.

 Contributed photo

Since it began in 2001, the Chanute Youth Football Club has strived to provide opportunities in football to as many youth as possible. That goal is highlighted in the Club’s annual free summer camp, set to take place this week.

With Chanute High School coaches and players as clinicians, the CYFC will welcome 2nd-6th graders for a free skills camp at the Chanute Community Sports Complex tonight and tomorrow, starting at 6:30 p.m.

