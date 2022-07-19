Since it began in 2001, the Chanute Youth Football Club has strived to provide opportunities in football to as many youth as possible. That goal is highlighted in the Club’s annual free summer camp, set to take place this week.
With Chanute High School coaches and players as clinicians, the CYFC will welcome 2nd-6th graders for a free skills camp at the Chanute Community Sports Complex tonight and tomorrow, starting at 6:30 p.m.
“The main goal of the camp really is just to get the kids out,” outgoing CYFC president Justin Bancroft said. “With baseball and stuff coming to a close, it's really just kind of getting the kids together, getting them a feel for what’s coming.”
Ahead of the camp, Bancroft is handing the reins of the Club over to David Colter. Hailing from Kansas City, Colter is excited to continue the work Bancroft and others started before him.
“Since we moved here, I’ve wanted to help out with anything I can,” Colter said. “I work part time, so it's just good to get out and be a part of my son's sports in any way I can.”
Although the CYFC has charged small fees for the camp in previous years, Bancroft and the CYFC board decided to keep things free in an attempt to attract as many kids as possible.
“I just think it’s really important to get kids active, and get them competing,” Bancroft said.
For Colter, who comes from a military and athletic background, football, and especially the camp, is about teamwork.
“I think it's just about teamwork. And that's the biggest thing that you’ve gotta push to everybody,” Colter said. “Sports are not just about competitiveness, it's about teaching teamwork, it's about teaching how to be a group. It's not about individual status, it’s about something bigger than just yourself.”
One of the things Bancroft and Colter agree on is the impact of football on their own lives, and how they would like to pass that on.
“Football was such a huge part of my life,” Bancroft said. “The coaches that I had were very impactful with the decisions I made, especially later in life.”
While the camp staff of Blue Comets will go over some drills, the short camp is designed to get Chanute youth on the football field, get a ball in their hand and have fun.
“The overall goal is just getting kids together and getting them excited to come play,” Bancroft said. “There's not enough time to really cover much. We cover some skills, but that's the main part, just getting them excited.”
The camp is non-contact, and Colter sees it as a great way for parents to get acclimated to the sport.
“It kinda helps parents get a little bit more warm and fuzzy about how everything's going to work and everything like that,” Colter said. “I know my wife wasn’t too keen about football, until we got my oldest son playing and now she’s understanding more and is better off with it.”
The camp typically runs for 90 minutes across two days, but with the unrelenting heat the area has been experiencing, Bancroft, Colter and CHS head coach Clete Frazell decided to scale things back a bit.
While the Club is in charge of putting the camp together, Bancroft was quick to give the credit to Frazell and his players for their work.
“They do such a good job of getting kids excited about football,” Bancroft said. “(Frazell) is the one that does all the leg work when it comes to the day of the camp.”
Because the camp is not taking registration prior to the event, those interested are only asked to show up with cleats and a water bottle.
