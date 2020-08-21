ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute High School’s cross country team has kept going despite the pandemic and their resiliency has run the Blue Comets into the first week of practice.
In preparation for the 2020 cross-country season, student-athletes have been participating in summer conditioning since June 8, a mileage-base. The team has been participating in cardio workouts that would begin at the Chanute Rec Center and follow the Katy trail to Ash Grove Cement, or from Neosho County Community College to Santa Fe Lake and back, and even southeast out into the country. They started out running 2 to 3 miles, but progressed to 4 to 5 miles a day.
These past few weeks also incorporated some faster workout types, like Fartlek and tempo runs. This first week of practice, the team has been starting at Lakeview Recreation Area.
Seventh-year CHS cross country coach Brett Rinehart said the start of the 2020 year has been uncertain compared to other seasons.
“The first week of practice is always interesting, even more so this year because we weren’t in school and we still have kids that we are going to get out that we don’t know about yet,” he said. “We kind of had a mix bag of kids, kids who have been running all summer were a little more ready to go. Then we had some kids that were new to it that hadn’t done anything. And we were running in the afternoon in the heat instead of the mornings.”
Rinehart, who manages the team with new assistant coach Tracy Walker, said the kids who were just starting off would do 20- to 30-minute runs, while everyone participated in core workouts. Those who had been training through the summer were able to run longer and engage in speed workouts. As the new kids continue to get acclimated to the heat, Rinehart will ramp up the intensity.
Senior Jerica Hockett is ready to go, as she has been working hard all summer. Hockett, who was an All-SEK Honorable Mention last year, will likely be the girls top runner. She said she is ready to showcase her running talents.
“This summer I ran about every morning in hopes to have a successful season,” Hockett said. “I dieted a bit and tried to eat healthier. This season, I hope to (set an new personal record) and … I really hope to have a good season with my awesome teammates.”
Several others were also prepping, including senior Riley Goracke, sophomore Mackenzie Crapson and juniors Jayden Copeland and Bella Becannon. Junior Madison Hughes will run cross country for the first time. Other girl runners will be freshmen Kenslie Linville, Natasha Orneles and Elizabeth Thompson, junior Chloe Wolfe and senior Lexi Sierra.
Boys
Several boys cross country student-athletes also trained over the summer as well in an effort to win a third league title. Freshman Trenton Banks didn’t miss a day the entire summer. Others were sophomore Brock Godinez, seniors Trenton Wilson, William Guan and Christian Paxtor, and sophomore Gage Jesseph. Last year, Wilson earned All-SEK Honorable Mention, while Godinez was Chanute’s Newcomer of the Year.
Wilson, who battled some injuries last year, said he did what training he could.
“My schedule got a little tweaked, so summer running with coach wasn’t what I was able to do, but I would wake up every morning and me and my girlfriend would go out and run at a steady pace for 3 to 5 miles, then I’d head to work,” he said.
Junior Bryce Bingham was an All-SEK runner last year, and was also a state qualifier.
“He kind of came out of nowhere last year and he was improving like a minute here, two minutes there, and by the end of the season, he was an All-League performer. We were like, ‘Hey, he’s got an outside chance of getting in the state meet,’ and sure enough, in regionals he runs his best race of the year, qualified for state, so we’re looking for him to build on that even more this year,” Rinehart said.
Sophomore Kayl Allen, junior Nathan Stanley and freshman Caleb Wilson round out the team.
Health precautions
Cross country, like all other high school sports, will be taking the necessary measures to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19.
Rinehart has dealt with the upheaval.
“It’s definitely different. I mean we’re doing all the obvious things like trying to practice good hygiene, they’re wearing their masks anytime that they aren’t running...,” Rinehart said. “They have their masks on for stretching or warmups, then when it’s time to run, we take them off and let them go without them.”
High school athletes also have to bring their own water bottles. In live competition, the meets could look very different, including having staggered starts. For example, instead of having everyone race at once, the No. 1 runners would go first, then 30 seconds later, the No. 2 group would start. Other precautions set will be the lowering the number of teams at different meets.
Whatever the ramifications are, Chanute will be trying to add a state qualifier for the seventh straight year when it’s all said and done, and their journey starts next week. CHS will run its 2-mile time trial Saturday, Aug. 29 at Santa Fe Lake. The first meet of the year is Sept. 3 at 4 pm at Anderson County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.