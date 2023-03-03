Duff 1

Erie sophomore guard Reid Duff surveils the court for an open teammate during the first half of Thursday's contest with St. Mary's Colgan.

 By Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

ERIE— A solid season on the hardwood ended on a sour note for the Erie Devils in Thursday night's 54-18 loss to the St. Mary’s-Colgan Panthers.

Playing host to the KSHSAA Class 2A Sub-state Tournament, the No. 3 seed Red Devils had their season ended by the No. 7 Panthers in the semifinals. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments