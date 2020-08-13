ROBERT MAGOBET
Fall sports in Chanute are a go. USD 413 voted to have sports just as the Kansas State High School Activities Association did, despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
While KSHSAA plays a huge role in whether to allow high school sports to take place, the final say goes to each individual school district’s Board of Education. In a school board meeting on July 27, the USD 413 board voted 6-0 to have sports, which was part of the return-to-school plans.
“Each board and each district could come up with any proposal they wanted and approve or not approve it,” CHS Athletic Director Zack Murry said. “Our board decided that if a student was going to be participating in a face-to-face environment, then they deserve the right to play sports or do athletic activities, anything extracurricular. If KSHSAA is going to offer it, we think we have a good plan to keep kids safe. And that’s what we are going to try and do.”
On July 28, KSHSAA voted for sports to happen on schedule. The association, though, also encouraged each community to follow local health guidelines in a world where COVID-19 cases are rising daily.
Murry confirmed that USD 413 has implemented a good plan in an effort to protect everyone involved with Chanute sports. In practices, coaches will wear masks and social distancing will be followed when possible. The administration has even invested in purchasing gaiters for players that will be worn when on the bench. Players won’t be required to wear the masks during rigorous activities.
“As far as spectators go, just being transparent, I think we are seeing it with professional sports, we’re seeing it with college; I mean it’s very realistic that that’s going to look different than it has in the past. I think I can 100 percent say that it’s not going to be a normal – everybody come in, sit where you want, that kind of thing, I mean we can sign-off on that, all agree on that,” Murry said. “What it’s going to look like on the first day of the game, I don’t think we can fully answer yet.”
One thing’s for certain, as happened at the Shrine Bowl, all spectators and media will have their temperatures checked before entering the complex or facility. Murry said those same standards will be applied in USD 413. He also said the administration and staff will also recommend that everyone wear masks just outside of the complex. Testing will be up to the health department, Murry said.
Royster Middle School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Chris Shields said he shared the same sentiments of the majority of staff and administrators in the district: playing sports is an overall good development for all the kids.
“There was a cohesive agreement within our district leadership team and Board of Education that sports have an inherent value to social, emotional and physical well-being for our students that I think is important. As long as we can do that in a safe way, I think there is definitely value there to offer those opportunities for our students,” Shields said.
He will oversee some new sports at Royster. In late May, the board approved Interscholastic Sports for RMS, including girls and boys tennis, and girls and boys cross country.
Tennis at Royster has been an interest for students the past few years, so much so that administrators and teachers handed out sign-ups to gauge interest. On a consistent basis, close to 30 students have signed up, and as a result the middle school organized tennis meetings and even a club for the fall and spring. The average number of students attending was 25, including boys and girls.
RMS tennis players will compete at Highland Park and Chanute Community Sports Complex tennis courts.
Royster will go up against Parsons, Pittsburg and Independence Middle School teams, among others.
The girls will compete in the fall, while the boys will play in the spring.
Interest in cross country at Royster was similar and will begin this year.
All these sports will now have to deal with the different health precautions put in place to protect student-athletes, coaches and spectators. The official start date for practice for fall sports is Monday.
