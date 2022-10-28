The Panther Gymnasium played host to an NJCAA Top-20 matchup between the Neosho County Panthers and the Johnson County Cavaliers Wednesday evening. The Panthers were unable to take a set off of the Cavaliers on Sophomore Night, as Johnson County ran away with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15) win.
“I think they played really well. I’m really proud of them, they fought and competed,” Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff said. “Our girls never gave up, but the difference was we made more mistakes. Against a team like this you have to play more than 100%, and we didn’t.”
Mistakes were indeed the name of the game for Neosho County, as the Panthers ended the night with a completely flat hitting percentage, landing attacks at a .000 clip.
“When we start to make mistakes, it’s hard to bring back the game,” Matsdorff said.
That would be obvious early on, as Johnson County lept to a 5-0 lead in the first set. The Panthers battled back to a score of 19-19, but were unable to keep things clean at the end of the set, dropping set one 25-21.
The second set saw Neosho County take control of the match, leading the way to a 9-6 score at one point. A pair of scoring runs allowed the Cavaliers to flip the script, taking a 21-13 lead. The Panthers could not muster a comeback, dropping the set 25-16.
Part of the struggle for Neosho County was getting attacks past the blocking line of Johnson County. The Cavaliers were defending nearly every shot from the Panthers, going for 68 digs and nine blocks as a team.
“I told them we needed to play with our middles, because they’re fast. If we played with middles, we complicated their lives,” Matsdorff said. “Our passes were not as good as usual, which made the outsides get blocked more than they should.”
The third and final set was much of the same, as Johnson County jumped out to a 9-4 lead, extending to 16-8, before taking the set at 25-15.
“I think they are improving their communication, that’s one thing that I think was not so good when we started the season. We had some really quiet players,” Matsdorff said. “I’m happy our team kept growing. We finished so much better than we started. I’m proud and I’m happy with my first season here.”
Freshman outside hitter Sydnee Dudolski led the way for the Panthers with eight kills, followed closely behind by sophomore Kennedy Krokroskia with six and freshmen Adisyn Igo and Iva Putnik with four kills each.
Dudolski rounded out the regular season with a team-high 357 kills, followed by Putnik with 207, Krokroskia with 119 and sophomore middle back Talia Wright adding 171.
Dudolski joined sophomore setter Marah Zenner and sophomore libero Emma Garrison in pulling up 11 digs on the night., while sophomore defensive specialist Riley Kennedy added seven.
Zenner went for 19 assists, while Garrison added four and freshman defensive specialist Callie Palecki added one. Zenner finished the regular season with 945 sets at a rate of 9.26 assists per set.
The sophomore setter also had a team-high 40 aces in the service this season. Dudolski had 38, Kennedy had 29 and Palecki had 22.
The evening was extra emotional, as six Neosho County sophomores played their final match inside Panther Gymnasium.
“I’m sad because I see how much they’re improving. I wish I had more time to work with them to improve even more,” Matsdorff said. “I promised them that now I’m gonna help them move on to another place to play volleyball.”
Up Next
With the loss, Neosho County rounds out a regular season record of 24-8 overall and 5-3 in KJCCC play. The Panthers now await the release of the NJCAA Region VI Div. II playoff bracket. The winner of the bracket advances to the National Playoffs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.