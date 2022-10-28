Neosho County Volleyball vs. Johnson County 10.26.22 - Sydnee Dudolski

Neosho County freshman outside hitter Sydnee Dudolski (10) attempts an attack over two blocking defenders from Johnson County during Wednesday night's top-20 battle at Panther Gymnasium.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Panther Gymnasium played host to an NJCAA Top-20 matchup between the Neosho County Panthers and the Johnson County Cavaliers Wednesday evening. The Panthers were unable to take a set off of the Cavaliers on Sophomore Night, as Johnson County ran away with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-15) win.

“I think they played really well. I’m really proud of them, they fought and competed,” Neosho County head coach Lisiane Matsdorff said. “Our girls never gave up, but the difference was we made more mistakes. Against a team like this you have to play more than 100%, and we didn’t.”

