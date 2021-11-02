MATT RESNICK
Editor’s note: Labette County’s Paul Elliot was unable to compete in the boys 4A event due to COVID-19 protocols. Chanute’s Macie Moore was a qualifier for the girls 4A event, but she did not compete due to an illness the day before the race.
WAMEGO — Labette County’s Alex Meister secured a top 20 podium finish at the boys 4A State Cross Country meet Saturday, capping his prep career on a high-note.
Meister summoned all available stamina as he traversed the hilly Wamego Country Club trail. After finishing the 3.1-mile run with a time of 17:22.8, Meister was sprawled on the ground for at least 15 minutes, and appeared to be receiving medical attention.
Meister was good to go a short time later, attending the awards presentation at the school’s football stadium.
“It was a pretty tough race,” Meister said, noting that a number of runners were fast out of the gate. “I tried to hang in there, and did alright in the end.”
Labette County cross country coach Christian Wacker said he was impressed with Meister’s performance.
“I thought he ran a great race today,” Wacker said, adding that Meister executed his strategy of methodically navigating from back to front.
“He played it smart,” Wacker said. “He kind of stayed in the back 20 at the beginning of the race, and tried to work his way up so he didn’t die off.”
Meister was under the weather, according to Wacker.
“He showed a lot of heart,” Wacker said. “The difference between 19th and 16th-place I think was less than a second. So he was right there, fighting every step of the last part.”
Also in the boys 4A event, Chanute’s Brock Godinez placed 79th (19:37.6), while fellow junior teammate Gage Jesseph finished 81st (19:45.1).
“I thought they both stepped up and ran really well,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “It was an extremely tough course, but they both competed well. It was fun to see them make it to this stage.”
Rinehart said he wasn’t surprised that the duo qualified for the state championship after they both had a year to stew over the motivation of falling short of the cut by just a few spots last season.
The Blue Comets tandem didn’t let the pressure significantly affect their performances either as they each ran within reach of their personal bests.
“I’m excited about Brock and Gage coming back as seniors next year,” Rinehart said. “We talked about using this as an experience. You get here once, then you’ve got to work to get back.”
As for Moore’s absence on Saturday, Rinehart was disappointed for her that she was unable to race, but he remained optimistic about her potential for growth in the years to come.
Rinehart said he calculated that if Moore ran a time during Saturday’s meet that was comparable to her top-five performance at Regionals, she likely would’ve finished in the top half of the field over the weekend.
“Macie established herself as our top runner as just a freshman,” Rinehart said. “She can come back and be a leader for this team.”
Girls 4A event
Parsons’ lone representative, junior Kinsey Baldwin, scored a 22nd-place finish with a time of 21:20.9. That placed Baldwin just 7.8 seconds shy of medaling. It was a personal best for Baldwin, who won the SEK League title this season.
Qualifying as a team, and placing 11th out of 12, Labette County was led by Anna Cantrell’s 30th-place showing (21:38.8).
Other Labette County competitors were Heather Mellington, 66th (23:22.8); Lilly Gehring, 80th (23:49); Gracie Gatton, 82nd (23:52.7); Emilie Zylstra (83rd) 23:55.7; Bethany Barger, 85th (24:09.6) and Nevaeh Jones, 93rd (25:02.06).
Placing three of the top 11 individual times, Eudora captured the team crown. Runner-up Baldwin High trailed Eudora by 28 seconds — while Winfield rounded out the top three team finishers.
“It was a little hillier than I’m used to,” Zylstra said, a sophomore in her first year of competition. “Most of our courses are pretty flat. “It was one of my better times, but I wish I did a little bit better.”
Wacker said it was collectively one of the best races of his squad’s fall campaign.
“Their times across the board were about PR’s to just right above their normal average time,” he said.
Wacker said he tells his runners to take a conservative approach the first mile, and then accelerate the latter portion of the race.
“This is by far the hilliest, most difficult course we’ve run all year,” he said, “and for them to run their best times — that’s all you can ask as a coach.”
Wacker said he’s pleased with the season as a whole, as it marked the first time in nearly a decade that Labette County has qualified its boys or girls team for state.
“We’re building in the right direction,” Wacker said. “We had the most kids out we’ve had in a long time. So, it’s just exciting to see it build.”
Class 3A action
Looking to cap his prep XC career with a bang, Humboldt senior Drew Wilhite slotted into a 56th-place finish at the 104-runner 3A Boys event — finishing with a time of 18:49.
“It could have been a lot better — but it is what it is,” said Wilhite, a four-time state qualifier.
Wilhite described his workout regimen in the days leading up to the race.
“Short, fast workouts,” he said. “Getting your speed ready.”
Wilhite said he considers Wamego Country Club to be the most difficult 5K course in the state.
“The long, steep hills throughout the whole thing,” he said, describing the challenges of the trail layout.
In a field of 97 competitors, Humboldt senior McKenna Jones notched a 59th-place Girls 3A finish. Her official time was 23:25.2.
Tribune sports editor Jared McMasters contributed to this report.
