Thanks to a combined perfect game from freshman Kris Harding and junior Rhett Smith, the Chanute Blue Comets posted a 10-0 rout of the Coffeyville Golden Tornado here Friday.
“Everybody loves hitting, but when our pitchers are dialed in we’re a tough team,” Chanute head coach Ryan Ortiz said. “Our pitchers have kept us in every game this year. For their confidence, that was great.”
Harding recorded four strikeouts over a perfect four innings, before his pitch count creeped up and Ortiz was forced to pull him. Smith took over for the final two innings, recording four strikeouts of his own.
Like Tuesday’s matchup with Independence, Chanute jumped on the gas early and scored three runs in the first inning. Also like Tuesday, the Blue Comets began to sputter in the second inning. After a quick pep talk in the middle of the third inning, the Chanute offense got back to business.
“We dialed back in and took care of business,” Ortiz said. “Not getting relaxed is good. We don’t wanna get comfortable, we want to attack and score every inning.”
That second inning, along with a scoreless fifth inning, was thanks to one thing according to Ortiz — strikeouts.
“When you’re not putting the ball in play, you’re not even giving yourself a chance,” Ortiz said. “It’s a rally-killer, an inning-killer. The laws of baseball say you’re not gonna get a hit every time, so we’ve gotta get that leadoff guy on.”
Ortiz noted perfect performances at the plate from juniors Kolby Baker, Nathan Meisch and Lars Koester propelled the offense to victory.
“When your (early) hitters are hitting like that, you’re gonna win a lot of games,” Ortiz said. “We always preach turning over the lineup, and those guys did that really well today.”
Senior Parker Manly hit a double and a triple to drive in three RBIs, junior Brax Peter sacrificed himself for two RBIs and Harding drove in an RBI of his own.
Up Next
Chanute was in Coffeyville for a rematch with the Golden Tornado. The Blue Comets (11-7) round out the season in Fort Scott on Thursday, facing off with the Tigers (13-5) for a share of the Southeast Kansas League title.
“I just wanna keep it rolling,” Ortiz said. “We’ve gotta go down there and take care of business, so when regionals comes around we’re playing our best.”
Box Score
Coffeyville: 000 000 - 0 0 1
Chanute: 303 202 - 10 13 0
Notes: Kolby Baker 4 H, 4 R, 1 SB; Lars Koester 4 H, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Brax Peter 2 RBI; Nathan Meisch 2 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Parker Manly 2 H, 3 RBI; Kris Harding 1 H, 1 RBI; Bryan Jackett 1 R; Kris Harding (W, 4-1) 4.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 K; Rhett Smith 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 K
