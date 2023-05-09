Chanute BASE vs Coffeyville 5.5.23 - Kris Harding

Chanute freshman RHP Kris Harding (10) delivers a pitch during Friday’s matchup with Coffeyville.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Thanks to a combined perfect game from freshman Kris Harding and junior Rhett Smith, the Chanute Blue Comets posted a 10-0 rout of the Coffeyville Golden Tornado here Friday.

“Everybody loves hitting, but when our pitchers are dialed in we’re a tough team,” Chanute head coach Ryan Ortiz said. “Our pitchers have kept us in every game this year. For their confidence, that was great.”

