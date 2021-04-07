Blue Comets tennis finished third Tuesday in a meet hosted by Chanute High School.
Chanute finished with eight points, which tied with Iola. Fort Scott finished first with 11 points and Ottawa placed second with 10 points.
Individual Results:
In number one singles play, Trey Smoot was 1-1 on the day. He defeated Fort Scott 8-4. He then withdrew against Ottawa due to injury.
Also in number one singles, Blaine Smoot was 0-2 losing to Iola 8-1 and CCA 8-4.
In number two singles, Walker Becknell was 2-2 on the day for second place, beating Iola 8-2 and CCA 8-1. He lost to Fort Scott 8-4 and Ottawa 8-6.
For number one doubles, Grayson Burchett and Camden Hugo were 3-1 on the day for second place. They defeated CCA 8-1, Ottawa 8-2, and Iola 8-6.
They lost to Fort Scott 8-5, and are now 10-2 on the year.
In number two doubles, Parker Henson and Stark Wright were 2-2 on the day for third place. They beat Iola 8-0 and CCA 8-1. They lost to Fort Scott 8-6 and Ottawa 8-6.
Also in number two doubles, Trent Cummings and Kaleb Becannon were 4-0 with a first-place finish, subbing in for Iola.
“Since there is a ‘cap’ on the number of varsity matches that can be played in a season, this was an excellent opportunity for us to move some JV guys up to compete,” CHS head coach Jeff Smith said.
“With our top three players sidelined (Lawson Collins, Hayden Newton and Kaidan Frederick) and Trey (Smoot) nursing a back injury, we were not at full strength. But I loved how we competed.”
