Another sport in the 2020 fall season has commenced even in a global pandemic.
Chanute’s volleyball team wrapped up their season on Oct. 24 in the Class 4A sub-state championship game -- a contest the Lady Blue Comets lost 2-0 to versus Ottawa. With the loss, the Blue Comets ended the year with a 17-11 record, which is the fourth straight year the Lady Blue Comets have ended a campaign with a winning record and, unfortunately, the second straight year the group has fallen short in the sub-state championship.
Sixth-year CHS head volleyball coach Jory Murry assessed the year in its entirety given all of the varying factors impacting it.
“I will say we were able to play almost every single game just as we normally would; we had two of our tournaments shortened a little bit and we only played two games instead of the full five,” Murry said. “But overall, we were able to have a pretty much complete season. We did have the two weeks we were quarantined but it didn’t impact our schedule. It kind of fell at the right time I guess. So overall, I feel like we were able to have a pretty somewhat normal season. We had some injuries along the way but that’s going to happen any year, so overall, I think we’re all pretty pleased on how it went and I think the girls were able to develop and get some positive experience out of it. So I think overall it was pretty good.”
One of the moments that made the year overall a fruitful one for Murry was the first round of the sub-state at Iola High School. The Lady Blue Comets were able to win in dominating fashion in the sub-state semifinals, winning 2-0 over Iola High School. Senior middle hitter Sabry Trout racked up 20 kills, one ace and one block, while senior outside hitter Avrey Finley added two kills and freshman defensive specialist Jacie Costin put up three aces.
“As a coach, you always want to see your team peak and play their best at the right time, and I feel like the girls were able to do that this year. Just watching that game was definitely a high note for us.”
But the 2020 season is now over, and Murry must prepare for the 2021 year, though it is so far off at this point in time. Right now, Murry said she will encourage her underclassmen to get stronger and to develop a high volleyball IQ. Murry also wants her team to participate in volleyball over the summer in preparation for next year, as the goal would be to get incrementally better, of course, but to really get used to the fast pace of high school volleyball as opposed to the slower pace of middle school volleyball.
Those who will likely commit themselves this off-season will be sophomore setter Kamri Naff, sophomore libero Preston Keating, Costin, freshman setter Elle Kreighbaum and freshman middle blocker Kierney Follmer, among others.
All of these players were impactful. Murry noted how Costin played for varsity and the lower levels all year, developing her skill set. Kreighbaum filled in for Naff when she was injured and played noteworthy. And Follmer played in the front row towards the end of the year for the Lady Blue Comets, and this year with Trout graduating, Murry expects her to have more of a significant role.
These student-athletes will get substantially more playing time because of the three seniors leaving: Trout, Finley and senior middle hitter Taylor West, who were all a part of the State team just two years ago. Trout put up 264 kills, 26 aces, 41 blocks, seven assists and two digs this year (2020); Finley registered 77 kills, 11 aces, 13 digs, one ace and one block in the campaign; and West accumulated 42 kills, 21 aces, 11 blocks and one dig.
“The group of seniors that we had this year is just so awesome,” Murry said. “I found myself being very emotional last couple of weeks since the season has kind of come to an end, just knowing that my time coaching them is over. I’m just very appreciative of the group of seniors we had this year and the relationships I’ve had with them and will continue to have with them in the future.
“She (Sabry) was obviously a big threat on the front row. She led us in kills. She led us in blocks. She had the highest serving percentage. She led us in service aces. And her serve-receiving passing was the highest passing average. She was our go-to girl and we’re definitely going to miss having her around. Avrey really had to step up this year; in the past she was a back row player for us. But she just has that go-getter attitude; she’ll do whatever you ask her to do. She led us in digs. West was another one who never left the floor. She always knew what was going on defensively and was able to help some of the girls out. She did a great job offensively and defensively.”
With Trout accounting for 60 percent of the kills all year, area local junior colleges have shown interest in her abilities. She will make a choice in the very near future.
“Going into this year, I was still shocked that it was my last year,” Trout said. “These last four years have truly flown by and it’s crazy still that it’s all over. But these past couple weeks just thinking about not practicing or playing again in high school is sad but at the same time a really good chapter that has closed for me.”
Finley, on the other hand, will attend Kansas University and study nursing -- her first step before becoming a nursing practitioner down the line.
“The last four years of volleyball was an amazing experience and I would never take back any minute,” Finley mentioned. “It’s very sad to be done but I can’t wait to come back and watch my fellow teammates play.”
West will graduate and travel to the West Coast and attend a college of her choosing.
