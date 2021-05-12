ROBERT MAGOBET
A familiar face in Chanute and the regional JuCo basketball community has opted to pursue a new challenge.
Neosho County Community College’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved the resignation of Jeremy Coombs as the men’s basketball coach. The 14-year Panther coach has accepted a new head coaching job at KJCCC rival Barton Community College – a team that went 64-26 over the last three seasons. The resignation is effective immediately, and Coombs will start his new coaching job on Monday.
Coombs said that while the timing was a little off, a clear path was made thanks to his family.
“Ultimately, this opportunity came and the boys gave me the blessing to go after it, and so we dove into it just to have a new challenge in my career. I think that the 14 years at Neosho County has been a great ride, but programs like Barton are unbelievable. You’re talking about one of the top programs in the country as far as national recognition and things like that,” Coombs said. “You don’t get these opportunities every day, and so I just had to take the opportunity and run with it.”
Future Hall of Fame Barton coach Craig Fletchall announced his retirement in late April. At Barton, he won 71 percent of his games, compiling the most wins in program history with record of 365-144.
Coombs had eight winning seasons out of 14 with a 228-203 record, including a 30-6 2015-16 campaign that led to Region VI title and a spot in the National Tournament for the first time in school history.
Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs made the call to Coombs when the opening was available. Coombs worked under then head coach Rolfs as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Pratt 2005-07. That connection, the success at Pratt and NCCC, and the support of his family led to Coombs accepting the job.
“Of course you starting thinking about the direction of the program here at Neosho now, moving to Division II – all that came into consideration. I know that the next coach here has a pretty good situation for him as far as the program, as far as everything that we have and have built up, and with them moving to Division II should be able to compete a little bit better on a Division II level as far as budget and scholarships and things like that. It’s a good opportunity for somebody to come in.”
During Coombs time at NCCC, 30 players have ascended to the D-I level, while 16 have gone on to D-II.
While the greatest moment at NCCC was advancing to the national tournament, Coombs feels as though the coaching of the players and seeing them graduate were his best moments.
Magic Reliford, who signed to play ball at Pittsburg State, reciprocated the feeling.
“Coombs taught me a lot about life and the game of basketball,” Reliford said. “He was a person who loved to prove people wrong. If someone said he couldn’t do it, he’d try until he succeeded. He was a loyal person. He was also a great friend to have. He could talk about anything with you and never look at you any differently. He would always let you know he’s got your back no matter what. He’d go to war for you as long as you’d do the same for him. The impact he made on my life will forever be appreciated. I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. He was a great coach, but he had his fun at Neosho and now it’s time for him to go conquer another place. He will always be a Hall of Fame coach to me. I’m extremely excited to see him do big things.”
Chanute High School over the last few years has boasted Coombs’ sons: Tye, Jackson and Carter Coombs, three talented athletes in several sports. Coombs said it’s not a forgone conclusion that he will pack up his kids and take them to Great Bend, as those choices will be up to them and Coombs will support any choice they make.
“You want the whole package and I had the whole package. As far as coming into this community and being accepted, I still remember the day that Harold Turner (NCCC Hall of Famer) walked into the gym and said how excited he is for me to be here – just everything he meant to the program,” Coombs said.
“Everybody in this program has been extremely supportive. Of course, my kids grew up here, so this is all they know and their friends and family and just people that, you know, just go around town and talking basketball with people that are friends of my family.
“We’re leaving a lot behind – this will always be a home for us. We have a ton of friends here and we’ll always come back and see them.
“This was not an easy decision. Just having people here in Chanute, being here for 14 years, having the kids here, and all that kind of stuff, the people at the college that have helped me make this program great and get our players graduated and things like that. It’s been tremendous and they’re special people. When they get somebody in here, they’ll be in really good shape. I want to thank everyone that’s helped us. This community is amazing. We always saw our kids being here for their lives and them bringing their kids back here. But the opportunity we couldn’t pass.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.