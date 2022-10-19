NEODESHA — The Humboldt Cubs finished third after a 4-2 performance at the Neodesha Varsity Volleyball tournament held Saturday.
“We were not the same team that has competed all year, but we did manage to get some wins,” Humboldt head coach Terry Meadows said.
The Cubs were struggling with ball striking in the tournament. Four Cubs had a negative efficiency, as the squad posted a meager .026 hitting percentage. Serving was messier than usual, as Humboldt posted just 26 service aces to a total of 37 errors, landing serves at a .894 clip.
The Cubs opened the day with a close 2-0 (25-22, 25-22) victory over the Caney Valley Bullpups.
After a close first set, Humboldt closed out their second match with a 2-0 (25-24, 25-18) victory over the Baxter Springs Lions.
The Cubs moved to 23 straight wins with a 2-0 (25-15, 25-18) win against the Southeast Lancers.
After not losing a match since September 6, the Cubs dropped back-to-back matchups with the Parsons Vikings and Neodesha Bluestreaks.
The match against the Vikings went back and forth, with Parsons taking two of the three sets.
The loss to Neodesha saw the Cubs record just 20 points, a season low.
Humboldt rounded out the day with a victory, defeating the Erie Red Devils 2-1 (16-25, 25-17, 25-23).
Senior Karley Wools led the offense on the day hitting for 36 kills, bolstered by a 23 kill performance from junior Shelby Shaugnessy. Senior Ella Lassman added 19 kills, junior Kenisyn Hottenstein had 15, while freshman Ricklyn Hillman had nine.
Not only did they lead the offense, Wools and Shaughnessy were solid on defense. The pair posted 64 digs and a combined 14 blocks. Freshman Skylar Hottenstein led the dig column with 84 total on the day, sophomore Natalie Wells had 30, and Kenisyn Hottenstein added 29 digs.
Kenisyn Hottenstein assisted on almost half of the kills, posting 52 assists, while Wells added another 33.
Up Next
The Cubs, now 28-5 overall on the season, were back in action yesterday against the Bluestem Lions and Fredonia Yellowjackets for a triangular in Leon.
Box Scores
Humboldt 25 25 (2)
Caney Valley 22 22 (0)
Humboldt 25 25 (2)
Baxter Springs 23 18 (0)
Humboldt 25 25 (2)
Southeast 15 18 (0)
Humboldt 14 25 16 (1)
Parsons 25 20 25 (2)
Humboldt 6 14 (0)
Neodesha 25 25 (2)
Humboldt 16 25 25 (2)
Erie 25 17 23 (1)
