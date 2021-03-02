ROBERT MAGOBET
Early in the Class 4A SEK Sub-State basketball game Tuesday night, it seemed as if the length of Independence big Easton Ewing and some missed opportunities would be the end of Chanute’s season.
In the end, it was a Ewing missed 3 that meant the Blue Comets were moving on from the first round of Sub-State at Chanute High School – the first time CHS head coach Devon Crabtree has moved on from the first round. The missed shot at the end of the game solidified a 38-35 win and a date with Parsons on Friday evening.
Junior guard Kam Koester finished with 17, including 13 in the fourth quarter when it mattered most. Freshmen point guard Carter Coombs, forward Kaiden Seamster, and forward Larson Koester had six apiece. Seamster and Coombs had two 3s each, while Larson Koester scored all deuces.
“Guys just hung in there – tough game offensively,” Crabtree said. “We were able to just battle through it and make plays to seal the victory.”
Chanute was heavily battle-tested in this first-round playoff. After three quarters in which Ewing, likely an All-SEK player this year, terrorized the Blue Comets on defense, blocking shots in the paint, getting out on the perimeter to make it tough for Chanute to get off shots, and using his 6’5” height to catch entry passes and score over the top, the Blue Comets turned things around.
The blue and gold used an 18-9 run to close the deal in the fourth. That included a full-court zone that was causing turnovers and an interior defense that allowed no baskets from Ewing, who would knock down just two free throws in the fourth quarter. The run also had Koester going crazy.
Koester scored 13 of the 18 total fourth-quarter points, including an and-one and a made free throw that put Chanute up 33-31 with 1:35 go.
Indy sophomore Hayden Smith tied the game with an easy layup. But then following a defensive stand, Koester dribbled coast-to-coast to execute a tough layup under the lengthy arms of Ewing to give CHS the lead once again with less than a minute.
At this point, it was a free-throw contest for Chanute before Ewing had one last opportunity to tie with a 3 of his own with the score at 38-35 – the game’s final score.
“I just felt like I was on a roll,” Koester said. “We were just moving down the court, kept coming back, (and I) saw the opportunity, drove into the kid. Just got the and-one right there – made the energy go way up in the gym. (That) basically got us the win right there, just bringing the energy way up. Crabtree said (Ewing) (wasn’t) going to take no charges, so we’re just going to go into him. I went into him. Stuff happens when you listen to the coach, really.”
The message was clear on offense from the second half on, as Koester scored the majority of the points in the third. But on defense, Crabtree told his crew to be more physical with Ewing, who scored 14 points in the first half, with all of his baskets being in the paint or at the free throw line.
The suffocating defense by the Chanute guards made it tough for Ewing in the second half, who pressured the guards and made it tough to throw entry passes to the tallest player on the court.
Even more notable was how the perimeter defense was playing despite sophomore guard Shan Williams not playing or even sitting on the bench. Williams over the last several games has been more aggressive to replace senior guard Garrett Almond, who injured his ankle a few weeks back.
In the end, Seamster and Coombs hit some 3s in some key spots, Larson Koester hit some nice driving shots in the lane and Coombs hit a nice behind-the-back crossover move and a 3 thanks to a double pick by senior forward Aaron Robertson just before the half was over.
While the offense mostly flowed through Kam Koester – Chanute scored just one free throw by Robertson in the third quarter – he was able to get the ball because of steals by Seamster and sophomore guard Eric Erbe, as well as Robertson, who took a charge at the beginning of the third after two straight Chanute turnovers.
“First of all, none of our kids ever played ahead in a Sub-State game before. Everything we do is a new experience because they’re very inexperienced,” first-year Independence head boys coach Brad Smith said. “The thing is, this team has improved so much through the year, and we just made some decisions at the end of the game. And those bad decisions end up with a three-point loss. We had an opportunity to do fine and win this game. And it didn’t happen.”
Chanute (11-6) will face No. 9 Parsons (10-7) in the Sub-State finals on Friday.
Chanute: 12 7 1 18 — 38
Indy: 14 9 3 9 — 35
Chanute: Koester, 17, Seamster 6, Larson Koester 6, Coombs 6, Erbe 1, Robertson 1, Kaidan Frederick 1
3-pt. goals: Coombs 2, Seamster 2
