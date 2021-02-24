ROBERT MAGOBET
Baseball is finally back.
After an uncertain year in which the 2020 season was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 – NCCC went 11-6 in the truncated season – Neosho County Community College will play today versus Ottawa University at 1 and 4 pm at Hudson Field.
“I think we’re just super excited as a group to get going,” 35th-year NCCC head coach Steve Murry said. “We know there are going to be challenges. We may be on the bus ready to go and another team calls us. I told them, ‘Roll with the punches, and let’s just play what we can play.’ We can’t control all the other stuff. Let’s just have fun and play. It’ll be interesting.”
The pandemic has made somewhat recent events distant memories. Two seasons ago, the Panthers went 31-27 and lost in the first round of the Region 6 playoffs.
But it’s time for a new campaign.
NCCC players
NCCC will bring in a mix of experienced players and newbies.
Freshman Ivan Witt, a Fort Scott All-State catcher who helped the Tigers go 22-2 in 2019, will be behind the plate. Witt, who is signed to Creighton University, is a solid catcher who has the ability to make things happen at the plate.
Freshman infielder Mason Lundgrin from Salina will be at first base. Last year, Lundgrin hit .318 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. He is consistent and is the glue to the team because of his effectiveness at the plate.
At second base will be freshman Jordon Helm out of Wichita, who was an All-State shortstop at Maize High School. Last year, Helm was a redshirt freshman for NCCC, but this year, he beat out other players for the position and is much improved on offense and defense.
Sophomore Daegan Brady from Topeka will be the shortstop. Brady didn’t play last season because of Tommy John surgery. But in 2019 for NCCC, he hit .280 with four home runs and 21 RBI. The third-year NCCC player is more of an offensive-minded shortstop, though Murry said he is working to be a complete player.
Luke Burk, a freshman infielder from Galena, Mo., should be the third baseman, but he has possible stress fractures in his back. Murry said he’ll know more on the severity of the injury in the coming days, but anticipates Burk to be out for a significant amount of time. Burk last season hit .460 with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 games.
Sophomore Andrew Brautman, who played at the University of New Orleans last season, makes his return to NCCC. Brautman had a fruitful season last year for New Orleans, hitting .282 with two home runs, 15 RBIs and 37 hits, including 11 doubles in 33 games. Two years ago for NCCC, he hit .342 with seven home runs, 39 RBIs and six doubles.
Brautman said he had a change of heart at New Orleans, and returned to NCCC because he wanted to rekindle his passion for the game.
“I think one of the biggest things for me is, I kind of lost my love for baseball, and it was a tough time for me going out there,” he said. “I feel like I needed to come back and kind of gain my roots again – find my love for baseball. And hopefully, get a chance to move on.”
Freshman designated hitter Drew Miller from Pryor, Okla. will be in leftfield. In 2020, he hit .419 with four home runs and 25 RBIs. Miller will go to Wichita State to play baseball after this season.
Sophomore outfielder Khalil Thrasher from Eudora will return for his third season as centerfielder. Thrasher hit .421 with a homer and 16 RBIs in 2020.
“I think it’s definitely an advantage for me just because the coaching staff here is amazing. I’ve gotten better every single year,” Thrasher said. “I need to do things like throw every day, work on my arm, speed, just everything.”
In right field will be freshman Brett Wiemers out of Pittsburg. Wiemers, who Murry expects to be an impactful player, hit .364 with eight hits and 10 RBIs last season.
At designated hitter will be a competition between freshmen Tyler Dinges out of Highlands Ranch, CO., freshman Mack Clark from Overland Park, and freshman Jack Cosper from Fort Collins, CO. In high school, hit .275 with eight RBIs, while Cosper hit .446 with 23 RBIs in his senior season.
Murry, with the help of his coaching staff that includes Mike Gilner, Josh Merrill, and Ben Smith, has been training players to compete at multiple positions at NCCC’s Ross Lane facility since early January.
“The funny thing about this is, we’ve had to transfer positions in practice all over the place because COVID could really screw that up,” Murry said. “If one guy goes down with COVID, you gotta have multiple guys who are capable of backing them up.”
Pitching-wise, freshman right-handed pitcher Taylor Parrett from Fargo, ND will be NCCC’s horse. Last year, Parrett was 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA, six strikeouts and three walks in seven innings pitched. Parrett is signed to play baseball at the University of Houston, a top-20 school.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Jack Ebright from Wichita will also be a starting pitcher, as he throws a lot of strikes and junk. Ebright last season had four strikeouts and two walks in two innings pitched.
The No. 3 pitcher will be freshman Owen Chaffin out of Overland Park. Chaffin last season was spotty, but when he is on, he is a top pitcher. Chaffin pitched just 2 and 1/3 innings, recording a strikeout and eight walks.
The No. 4 pitcher is freshman right-handed pitcher Drake LaRoche out of Fort Scott. LaRoche in fall practice also threw strikes and maneuvered out of some jams, earning some trust among the coaches. In his career at Fort Scott, LaRoche had a 1.63 ERA.
LaRoche, the son of former Major Leaguer Adam LaRoche, has a competitive drive that could match his father’s. He is a sound pitcher who doesn’t throw hard, but doesn’t make mistakes.
His father is a great resource for him.
“He’s obviously one of the best in the world, so it’s hard to go to anybody else but him,” LaRoche said. “But I’d say more so, my grandpa (Dave LaRoche). He pitched in the big leagues for 13 seasons. So him as a pitcher and he’s been a pitching coach throughout his career. And I pick his brain more than anybody else. It’s a lot of fun to do that.”
Other starters will be freshman left-handed pitcher Jordan Linderer from Lenexa and freshman right-handed pitcher Brady Pacha from Wichita.
Since being back on campus since Jan. 11, all of these players have had to compete for their jobs in a different environment that includes COVID-19 testing and wearing masks just before entering the dugout.
But as is the case with many players and teams around the nation, following protocols isn’t a 100-percent certainty to remaining healthy.
“We had an outbreak at the very end of our fall that cut into our winter conditioning. (We) got everybody healthy from that and since then, we stayed fairly healthy as far as COVID goes,” Murry said. “They test four people per week automatically per team. We passed all those, so right now, it’s good.”
Fans will be able to attend games at up to 25 percent capacity, and will be required to wear masks.
After the Ottawa games, NCCC will play a four-game series versus Northeast Community College of Norfolk Neb. at 1 and 3 pm, and on Saturday at noon and 2 pm.
