CANEY — The Humboldt Cubs came up with a 28-8 victory on the road against the Caney Valley Bullpups on Friday.
“We did a good job of making some adjustments at halftime and responding well to those adjustments,” said head coach Logan Wyrick, noting the halftime score was 14-8. “We probably needed to find a way to finish with scores on a couple other drives though.”
Cubs quarterback Blake Ellis had 177 yards on the ground and threw for 144 yards. He rushed for two touchdowns and scored one in the air.
Cub Cole Mathes scored a touchdown and had 53 rushing yards.
Jacob Harrington led Humboldt in receiving with 72 yards and one touchdown.
Kyler Isbell recorded eight tackles for the team while Mathes had six.
This match-up against Caney Valley, Wyrick said, will help the Cubs grow.
“Battles like that tonight against good teams like Caney will only make us better for the rest of the season,” Wyrick said.
Up Next
Humboldt (2-0) will head to Neodesha to take on the Bluestreaks.
Caney Valley will face Eureka.
