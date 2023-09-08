CANEY — The Humboldt Cubs came up with a 28-8 victory on the road against the Caney Valley Bullpups on Friday.  

“We did a good job of making some adjustments at halftime and responding well to those adjustments,” said head coach Logan Wyrick, noting the halftime score was 14-8. “We probably needed to find a way to finish with scores on a couple other drives though.” 

