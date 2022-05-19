TONGANOXIE — The Chanute baseball team’s season came to a close during the KSHSAA 4A Regional tournament on Tuesday. The Blue Comets suffered a 12-2 loss to the Bishop Miege Stags in the first round of the state qualification tournament.
“Defensively, we made too many mistakes and they took advantage of their extra opportunities,” Chanute head coach Kurt Sizemore said. “They made plays at crucial moments and their pitcher did a good job of pitching to contact. I’m proud of our guys for battling, but we just didn’t get the breaks we needed that day.”
Coming into the game, Sizemore looked to Kam Koester to lead Chanute past Bishop Miege offense, but the senior was unable to hold off the Stag offense. Koester surrendered 5 earned runs on 12 hits in his three innings on the mound.
“Their top half of the lineup was as good as any we have seen this year,” Sizemore said. “Kam and Rhett did a pretty good job of getting ahead in counts, but to Miege’s credit they were able to spoil quality pitches.”
Sophomore Rhett Smith was pulled away from his duties at shortstop to finish the game on the mound, but the Bishop Miege offense did not let up. The Stags posted at least one run in all five innings en route to a run-rule victory, putting together a trio of 3-run frames.
Smith and Koester were the lone Blue Comets to pick up multiple hits, each posting a pair of singles. Junior center fielder Parker Manly and sophomore first baseman Lars Koester added a single each, while sophomore left fielder Nathan Meisch and freshman right fielder Alijah Christy each drove in an RBI.
One small positive for Chanute at the plate, not a single Blue Comet took a strikeout across 22 at-bats.
“Our players put together another solid season and ended up second in the SEK,” Sizemore said. “We were led by our lone senior Kam, and he will be greatly missed. The future is bright as we have everyone else returning, and we have players that played very well on JV ready to push for starting positions.”
The Blue Comets have just one goal on their mind this summer as they prepare for next season.
“We know that next year we need to do more during the regular season to host the regional tournament.” Sizemore said. “That will put us in the best situation possible to move on to the state tournament in Salina.”
Now graduated from Chanute high school, Koester has committed to continuing his academic and baseball career at Neosho County. Koester announced his decision to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a Panther in September.
Koester amassed 119 strikeouts in 123 and 2-3 innings pitched, and hit for an average of .370 with 59 RBIs in 63 games across his three seasons in powder blue.
The season-ending loss lands Chanute at a record of 12-9 on the year, having rounded out league play with a 10-2 record in the SEK.
BOX SCORE
Bishop Miege 323 31 - 12 15 0
Chanute 200 00 - 2 6 2
Winning Pitcher: C. Calahan 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 0 K, 1 BB
Losing Pitcher: Kam Koester (6-3) 3.0 IP, 5 ER, 12 H, 3 K 2 BB
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.