COFFEYVILLE – Early on in the game Monday evening, it didn’t seem that the contest between the Neosho County and Coffeyville men would pan out the way it did. But Coffeyville, the No. 6 team in the nation, ended up winning 84-56 over NCCC – the Panthers’ worst defeat of the season.
Sophomore guard Magic Reliford stayed on his hot streak scoring 23 points with five 3s, freshman guard Cougar Downing added 11 points with three 3s of his own, and freshman guard Tremaine Chesley registered 10 points and nine rebounds.
All of them had a huge impact in the first half. Reliford had 15 with three 3s, Downing tallied 11 with three 3s, and Chesley had seven and eight boards at the break.
NCCC went in to fight the highly-touted Coffeyville team that was ranked at No. 2 a week ago. In fact, NCCC controlled most of the first half, and even had a 10-point lead.
Coffeyville’s Tyler Perry, a future D-I player, was fouled before making two free throws, giving the Red Ravens a 35-34 lead. NCCC freshman Deondre Buggage answered with a drive to the basket to give the Panthers the lead at 36-35. Then Reliford played the passing lanes and stole a pass to make it 38-35.
Coffeyville’s Kevaughn Ellis tied the game with a 3. But a huge block on an easy layup and a shot at the buzzer gave the Red Ravens the 40-38 advantage at the half.
“I thought we defended really well,” NCCC head coach Jeremy Coombs said. “I think these are two of the better defending teams in the conference – obviously Coffeyville prides itself on that. I think we are really coming around with our defense. But I thought we defended really, really well. And it was kind of almost those two defensive teams kind of butting heads and kind of a boring game a little bit. But it was a grind. And they got hot there. I thought we played really well for 30 minutes and then in the last 10, they started hitting some shots. And I think it stung us a little bit. And so we let up a little bit, so it got away from us but I was pretty proud of the guys.
“This is a team that should be at the National Tournament this year. Coming down to their place, and hanging with them on their floor is quite an accomplishment honestly. But I’m pleased with where we are at. We’re one or two guys away from being really good.”
In the second half, Coffeyville started to shoot the lights out. Overall, they shot 11 of 19 from beyond the arc, largely due to Perry’s four treys and Ellis’ two in the second half.
Perry drove and executed the and-one basket and free throw to make the score 50-45 with 15:30 to go. NCCC’s Hughes turned the ball over the next possession. Coffeyville turned up the defense and Bostyn Holt hit a deuce as he was fouled, made the free throw, and it was 60-50 Coffeyville. Later, Perry hit three 3-pointers in a row.
Coffeyville successfully stopped the 3, as Reliford’s two were the only NCCC 3s in the second half. Coffeyville also played 14 players to NCCC’s seven. In the first half, when Coffeyville was missing well-defended layups and turning the ball over, 26th-year Coffeyville head coach Jay Herkelman subbed out his starters for five off the deep bench.
“We’ve done that all year,” Herkelman said. “We’ve subbed five and five and five. We usually do it through the whole first half. Some of the guys in the second rotation weren’t as good tonight, so they didn’t get back in their second rotation the last five minutes of the first half. It’s something that our depth is good. We’ve got 10 guys that regularly play. … Tonight the other thing we did is we made some shots. We haven’t been shooting great from the three-point line the last few games.”
Coffeyville racked up 24 points off of turnovers to Neosho’s eight. The Red Ravens tallied 50 defensive stops to the Panthers’ 37. As for shooting, Coffeyville was at 49 percent to NCCC’s 31 percent.
NCCC (6-8, 4-8) will gear up for Allen (5-11, 4-10) on the road today at 7:30 pm.
NCCC: 38 18 - 56
Coffeyville 40 44 - 84
Neosho: Reliford 23, Downing 11, Chesley 10, Daniel Titus 7, Deondre Buggage 2, De”Antray Hughes 3
