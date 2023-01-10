Chanute MBB @ Pittsburg 1.6.23 - Rhett Smith

Blue Comets junior Rhett Smith (23) goes coast-to-coast for a high-flying lay-in during the second half of Friday night's victory over the Pittsburg Purple Dragons.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

PITTSBURG — In a contest that featured a game-altering intentional foul as well as numerous fan ejections, the Chanute Blue Comets emerged with a 47-45 victory over SEK League foe Pittsburg Purple Dragons on Friday night. 

Key to Chanute’s fortunes was its success in slowing Mason English. The 6-foot-2 ultra-athletic guard concluded with a game-high 19 points, but was inefficient from the field. English’s inefficiency was encapsulated during a critical fourth quarter stretch in which he missed four consecutive shots. 

Chanute MBB @ Pittsburg 1.6.23 - Kaiden Seamster

Chanute junior guard Kaiden Seamster (5) surveils the court for a teammate as he’s trapped along the baseline Friday night.

