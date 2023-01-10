PITTSBURG — In a contest that featured a game-altering intentional foul as well as numerous fan ejections, the Chanute Blue Comets emerged with a 47-45 victory over SEK League foe Pittsburg Purple Dragons on Friday night.
Key to Chanute’s fortunes was its success in slowing Mason English. The 6-foot-2 ultra-athletic guard concluded with a game-high 19 points, but was inefficient from the field. English’s inefficiency was encapsulated during a critical fourth quarter stretch in which he missed four consecutive shots.
Having led during the entirety of the first half, a 38-30 advantage quickly evaporated for Chanute as Pittsburg opened the final frame on a 10-1 run. An English free throw with 3:20 remaining handed Pittsburg its first lead of the contest at 40-39.
With the game knotted at 40 and 2:15 showing on the clock, Parker Henson collected a pass in the left corner and proceeded to drill a 3 to break the tie. On the other end, English was denied on consecutive hard drives to the rim, ultimately leading to a Jordan Duncan assist to a cutting Lars Koester for the lay-in, and a 45-40 edge.
Back on defense, Chanute continued to bottle up English. The Purple Dragons managed to end a nearly three-minute scoreless drought with a pair of free throws to trail 45-42. Pittsburg then spent the ensuing 30 seconds applying pressure in the half-court as the Blue Comets milked the clock.
Frustrated that Koester wasn’t hit with an offensive foul after a collision with a Pittsburg player, frustrations finally boiled over as Pittsburg point guard Ryan Karu was hit with an intentional foul after delivering a hard two-handed shove to the side of Koester near midcourt.
After Koester knocked a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 47-42 with 13 seconds remaining, English finally ended his streak of misses with a desperation off-balance 3, trimming the deficit to 47-45 with 2.7 seconds on the clock.
With an opportunity to ice the contest, Duncan misfired on a pair of free throws. English then skied for the rebound and called a timeout midair with 1.2 seconds left. Needing to go the length of the court, the Blue Comets batted down the long inbound pass near midcourt as time expired.
“The guys battled and executed late. I’m just really excited for them,” Chanute head coach Devin Crabtree said. “We had a lot of different guys step up and make some plays for us, and that was huge.”
Despite their 4-1 record, maintaining second half leads has been an ongoing struggle for the state-ranked Blue Comets. Crabtree credited the Purple Dragons for their ability to turn up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter,
“They really got out and pressured and it just took us out of what we had been doing up until that point,” he said. “The guys battled through that little bit of adversity and managed to get it done.”
On Henson’s crucial 3 from the corner, Crabtree said that’s exactly how he designed the play.
“We ran that in another game and Parker hit the same shot, in about the same type of moment,” Crabtree said. “It’s awesome to see a kid work as hard as he has — to get those shots and knock them down.”
Crabtree confirmed that the game-plan was centered on containing English.
“Lars asked for the matchup and he did a great job,” Crabtree said, adding that it took a team effort. “We knew that (English) was the guy that wanted to hurt us and he usually does.”
Crabtree said a swarming defense forced English into taking tough 2-point attempts.
“The guys did a good job of executing,” he said.
A pair of Pittsburg fans received ejections for verbal abuse prior to Koester stepping the line, delaying his second free throw attempt. In the first half, it was several Chanute fans who received the heave-ho — also for inappropriate language.
“It’s always fun to play in a fiery atmosphere,” Crabtree said. “Especially on the road — getting the win makes it that much sweeter.”
Spectator ejections
District administrators Matt Koester and Chris Shields were asked by Pittsburg High School administrators to assist with unruly spectators. The USD 413 district office released an official statement regarding the incident, noting that it’s been investigated and discipline has been handed down.
“Chanute students were asked to leave the boys basketball game against PHS on Friday night in Pittsburg. “This followed the students’ use of inappropriate language in the stands, which violates our expectations for student conduct, as well as KHSAA Rule 52. After investigating what took place, we implemented student disciplinary procedures,” the Media Relations statement read. “We are committed to making our schools and school activities a safe, caring and respectful experience for all students — and we thank our student families and employees for doing the same.”
Up Next
A varsity doubleheader against the visiting Coffeyville Golden Tornado.
Box Score
Chanute 14 10 14 9 — 47
Pittsburg 11 9 10 15 — 45
Scoring
Chanute: Kaiden Seamster 11, Rhett Smith 9, Elliott Stephenson 8, Parker Henson 6, Lars Koester 5, Jordan Duncan 4, Brax Peter 4
Pittsburg: Mason English 19, Jackson Turnbull 14, Dan Hastings 6, Ryan Kary 4, Jovani Salas 2
