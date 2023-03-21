KSU MBB v Kentucky 3.19.23 - Jerome Tang

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the pep band after defeating Kentucky in a second-round NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday.

 John Bazemore | Associated Press

MANHATTAN (AP) — Jerome Tang was tearing around his property on an unseasonably warm spring day not long ago, just before Kansas State headed down Interstate 70 for the Big 12 Tournament, when he noticed his four-wheeler was running out of fuel.

So, the Wildcats' coach did what anyone would do in a small town: He steered that bad boy onto the road, conveniently forgetting that it wasn't exactly street legal, and headed off for the service station.

