ROBERT MAGOBET
NEODESHA – Too many rushed shots and sloppy half-court play by Neodesha led to a 45-26 blowout win for Humboldt High School.
The Cubs moved to 3-2 on the year Friday night on the road.
The end of the game was never in question as Humboldt held the ball the last three minutes, and there was nothing Neodesha could do about it, thanks to no shot clock.
“In the second half, we got in transition. We started pushing the ball with the pass and things went a lot better,” Humboldt boys coach David Taylor said. “But the zone at times flustered us and we missed a lot of easy shots inside. But once we started to find the windows in the zone, we started to have a little more success. I thought Drew Wilhite gave us a big lift in the second half. He started finding the soft spot, which we talked about all week.”
Junior Wilhite scored a game-high 17 points and had two steals. Senior Thane Meadows posted 12 points and blocked two shots. On defense, Taylor thought his Cubs didn’t perform very well. Too many times guys weren’t blocking out and were getting beat off the dribble. Neodesha junior Maddux Johnson had a hand in that, scoring 10 points.
Johnson’s highlight play was when he stole a pass and laid it up as he was fouled. He went on to make the free throw to put the score at 22-18 with less than three minutes to go in the first half.
That was the closest Neodesha would get, however.
Humboldt was up 26-18 over Neodesha at the break. The theme in the first half was the Cubs taking advantage of some point-blank misses by Neodesha. Overall, the Cubs weren’t rushing their shot attempts. That continued in the third, as the Blue Streaks had their chances at the rim and from midrange, but to no avail. The Cubs took advantage, putting off the Blue Streaks thanks to a 19-8 run to close out the game.
Neodesha boys head coach Tanner Davis was animated whenever his team missed easy ones, and he said that he had installed a new offense — the motion.
“You know, I think we did some nice things tonight,” Davis said. “Building on the week, we obviously just put that offense in, and so they haven’t had a lot of game experience with it. They did some nice things. But there were some times we just weren’t patient enough with tonight. We didn’t take care of the ball and we forced some things at the end. They did some nice things, and hopefully we can build off it and keep it going.”
The Cubs (3-2) will also try to do just that when they play Fredonia on Jan. 12, and Cherryvale on Jan. 18.
