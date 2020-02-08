ROBERT MAGOBET
ALTAMONT – The Chanute High School girls basketball team put up a valiant effort to come back from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, but in the end, Labette County’s Sydnie Stice pulled off the win.
Chanute lost to Labette County by a score of 63-55 in overtime at Labette County High School on Friday night. Kori Babcock scored 26 points, snatched seven boards and had two steals, while Brianna Waggoner scored nine and brought down three rebounds. Jacey Lewis had eight points and four rebounds.
In the heart of the action, Makayla Schoenhofer was fouled and missed both free throws, but this led to Waggoner hitting a 3 to put the score at 52-50 with 3:10 to go in overtime.
A few possessions later for Labette, Paige March was fouled. March made a free throw to put the Lady Grizzlies up one, 53-52. Labette stifled the Chanute offense with a block, and March scored a bucket on the other end to put Labette up three.
LCHS’ Stice then hit two consecutive baskets to put Labette up 57-52 with 1:20 to go in the game.
From that point on, it was an uphill battle for Chanute.
Still, Chanute had to outscore Labette 26-14 in the fourth to get the game into overtime, and that was due to some stout defense. Babcock continued her aggressive play to give Chanute a fighting chance, and Tyra Bogle banked a 3-pointer to put the score at 47-44 and then hit a corner 3 to tie the game at 49.
“We just wanted to come out, have energy, communicate and do what we do, and I thought we did good job defensively keeping things manageable on a night when we didn’t shoot the ball well, until late in the game,” head coach Dustin Fox said.
“But we got a lot of the looks we wanted offensively, and we moved the ball around. Got the inside-out looks we wanted. We just didn’t make them in the first three quarters. But to the girls’ credit, they just kept gritting it out, competing, and because of what we have done on the defensive end, gave us ourselves a chance to tie it up and to take it into overtime.”
Chanute made a critical stop on Labette with 30 or so seconds left. But then Mattilyn Cranor brought the ball across half court and Fox called a timeout. The referees, however, didn’t hear the timeout, and the officials called a backcourt violation on Chanute, which prevented giving the Comets a shot to win it regulation.
It was a journey to get to overtime though, especially after Chanute played good defense but couldn’t close out possessions, allowing Labette to get extra possessions.
But Chanute ramped up the defense in the fourth quarter, and that led to a furious comeback thanks to Babcock’s aggressive playmaking and 3s, which led to open 3s for her teammates.
The entire team played well in the fourth quarter, but a missed call by the refs didn’t allow Chanute to have a possession at the end of the game.
It was the Lady Comets’ first loss in SEK League play and Labette County has just one loss, a defeat in Chanute in December.
Chanute (10-4, 6-1) will take on Pittsburg Tuesday on the road.
