The Chanute Blue Comets kept the final result out of question most of the way on Friday, knocking off the Coffeyville Golden Tornado in Southeast Kansas softball action by a score of 10-0 in six innings.
Senior RHP Kamri Naff tossed a shutout on the night, allowing just four hits while striking out nine across six innings. Naff eclipsed 100 strikeouts on the season, having crossed 300 career strikeouts just two games prior.
Despite the uneven final, the Blue Comets were slower out of the gates than they would have hoped. Coffeyville — whose only two wins this season came against the 3-8 Parsons Vikings and the Cherryvale Chargers, a 3A school — stuck close much longer than Chanute head coach Beth Jackett had planned.
“When pitching is slower, it’s harder to get our bats going. It takes us a minute to wake up,” Jackett said. “We’ve talked to the girls a lot about making adjustments in the box, we just have to do a better job.”
Chanute did find a spot of offense in the first inning, posting a pair of runs on a homerun by senior catcher Grace Thompson, but the bats did not pick up until the fourth inning.
“All the girls were hitting it hard, several were just going straight to the defense,” Jackett said of the first three innings.
The fourth inning saw Thomson hit another home run, sandwiched between RBI-hits from senior second baseman Preston Keating and junior third baseman Marlee Miller. Freshman right fielder Kiley Dillow rounded out the scoring with a walkoff homerun in the sixth inning.
According to Jackett, Thompson and Dillow were due for the games they had, and she was excited to see the pair get hot again.
“They both struggled early, but I think they knew they just had to focus,” she said.
Thompson finished with five RBIs and Dillow finished with three. Sophomore center fielder Reece Norris, along with Dillow, Thompson and Miller, finished with two hits.
Up Next
Chanute (11-6) was back in action against Coffeyville yesterday. The Blue Comets return home this afternoon for a matchup with the Frontenac Raiders (16-3).
“Every win is gonna help bump us into a better position (going into regionals),” Jackett said. “If we can get these three wins, we can really move up and hopefully go to a regional we can be confident at.”
Box Score
Coffeyville: 000 000 - 0 4 1
Chanute: 200 503 - 10 10 2
Notes: Kadynce Axelson 1 R; Josie Henson 1 H, 2 R; Grace Thompson 2 H, 3 R, 5 RBI; Kiley Dillow 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Marlee Miller 2 H, 1 RBI; Preston Keating 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Reece Norris 2 H, 1 RBI; Addie Hughes 1 R; Kamri Naff (W, 10-5) 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 9 K
