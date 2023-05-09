Chanute SOFT vs Coffeyville 5.5.23 - Kiley Dillow

Chanute freshman right fielder Kiley Dillow (7) fields a ground ball during Friday’s matchup with Coffeyville.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute Blue Comets kept the final result out of question most of the way on Friday, knocking off the Coffeyville Golden Tornado in Southeast Kansas softball action by a score of 10-0 in six innings.

Senior RHP Kamri Naff tossed a shutout on the night, allowing just four hits while striking out nine across six innings. Naff eclipsed 100 strikeouts on the season, having crossed 300 career strikeouts just two games prior.

