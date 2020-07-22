ROBERT MAGOBET
After a week layoff, Chanute Baseball showed a lot of promise in two games versus Parsons that resulted in a split at Katy Park on Tuesday evening.
Chanute was able to knock off Parsons in Game 1 by a score of 4-3, but fell short 8-4 against the regional foes in Game 2. This is the second-straight week the two teams split, as just last week Parsons won Game 1 5-4, and Chanute exploded in Game 2 with an 18-0 victory.
In Game 1 Tuesday – a game that upped Chanute’s record to 11-8 at the time – both Rhett Smith and Lane Roberts hit two singles; Gage Guiot and Caden Schwegman each had a double (Guiot with an RBI); and Kaiden Barnett, Bryan Jackett and Blake Atwood each racked up a single.
“We started out kind of slow, couldn’t hit. We didn’t talk the whole game and at the end, they started walking people and we finally got a base hit by Lane Roberts to come around and win the game,” Chanute assistant coach Hunter Friederich said.
But there were a lot of elements that put Roberts in position to eventually have the game’s walk-off single. First, Schwegman came into pitch in the bottom of the fourth.
On offense, Chanute gave him run support in the top of the fifth, which started with Atwood stealing second and putting himself in scoring position. Then Barnett singled and scored Atwood to tie the game at 3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Chanute head coach Jeremy Wheeler replaced Schwegman with reliever Keondre Gregory, who did a good job in protecting a tied ball game. He stymied any Parsons chance to score, which led to a Roberts single, scoring Smith in the top of the sixth to make the score 4-3 – the game’s final score.
Roberts said he was well aware of the curveball, fastball and changeup pitching pattern thrown by Parsons relieving pitcher Harrison Hall, who filled in for starting pitcher Paxton Swanson after one out in the second inning.
“(My approach was) just to keep it straightforward and have a calm attitude and not really think of much except for hitting the ball,” Roberts said following Game 1. “When I struck out against (Hall), I had realized what kind of pitches and the angle he takes. I adjusted to it and realized what I wanted to do and how to follow through with it.”
Parsons’ Hall was tough throughout the game, and for good reason. Hall has exhibited talent all through the year; however, this year is the first time Parsons head coach Will Owens had seen him consistently versus varsity talent, as he missed all of his junior year at Labette County due to COVID-19 and played mostly against JV competition in his sophomore year.
With Hall displaying a consistent capability to get outs, Owens had him pitch in a middle-relief role to get others out of jams. While his pitching style led to some success in Game 1, he likely won’t go to college as a pitcher, as Owens said he has the skill set to become a position player on the next level.
“He has a lot of promise. He’s not going to be a pitcher when he gets to college, he’s more so going to play probably that third to short position, but has opportunities at that at a JuCo level, maybe D-2,” Owens said. “I really feel like his glove work, his hands, if you sit here and watch the kid on the way he transfers out of his glove, it’s a smooth transition. If he bobbles it, it’s because of the fact that he gets his feet crossed up and that very rarely happens. In 22 games this summer, I think he probably has a total of three errors. And he’s playing every inning.”
Hall’s teammates did their best to complement the offense. Noah Ryan had two singles on the day, while Eli Atkins had a triple.
Game 2
In the second game of the doubleheader, Chanute imploded in the top of the fifth, giving up four runs and a win to Parsons late in the game.
Chanute’s Aaron Robertson racked up two singles and two stolen bases; Barnett registered a double and two stolen bases; and Smith, Schwegman, Gregory and Cam Hugo all hit once.
Chanute used three pitchers in the game. Starting pitcher Atwood struck out two and walked one; middle reliever Hugo struck out three; and relieving pitcher Cohwen Wheeler struck out one.
“Honestly, they took advantage of the situations they’ve had. I don’t think any one moment caused the game to get away,” Wheeler said. “They’re a good hitting team. They’re going to hit the ball and they’re going to put the ball in play, and that’s when we just have to come in and play defense. … I feel that both games tonight were good, and there’s going to be one winner and one loser.”
Parsons earned the win thanks to some good pieces of hitting and unfortunate circumstances on the side of Chanute in a game that was tied at 4 in the top of the fifth. First, Hall tallied a two-run single to score Gavin Salyers and Swanson. Kooper Peak then scored on a wild pitch, and Ryan tripled and brought in Hall to give Parsons the victory at 8-4.
Momentum seemed to carry through the entire game for Parsons from the very start. Parsons went up 3-0 in top of the first after Eli Atkins was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded; this scored Hall.
In the bottom of the first, however, Chanute responded. On a 3-2 count with no outs, Schwegman singled, scoring Barnett. Smith scored on a balk. And Schwegman scored his run on an error to tie the game at 3.
Chanute Baseball even grabbed the lead following a Smith single to score Hugo, which put the score at 4-3 in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the third, Parsons’ Ryan singled and brought in his teammate Hall to tie the game. Parsons was knocking on the door for even more runs, but with one out, Chanute ended the inning with a 6-4-3 double play.
Two innings later, Parsons exploded for four runs to win the game.
Chanute did fight to come back, but some plays just didn’t go their way. In the bottom of the fourth, Gregory ripped a high shot to left field, and Parsons’ Ryan looked as if he overplayed the fly ball, only to leap up and make a spectacular catch with his glove at its highest point.
While Parsons’ defense was good throughout the game, their starting pitcher in Game 2, Atkins, staved off any heroic efforts of Chanute. Atkins on the day struck out six and walked five in five innings, improving his record for the week to 2-1.
Atkins through the day pitched his four-seam fastball, changeup and curveball in key locations across home plate.
“We were a lot more relaxed,” Owens said. “This group is very tense, especially in those tight situations where we were tied for a moment and we lose a late lead. We got tense in the moment, we didn’t want to record the out, we don’t want to make that all-star caliber play that stands out, and in Game 2 we just relaxed, the bats finally came to life there in that last inning.”
Ryan put up a single and a triple with two RBIs, while Peak also had a single and a triple, but with a single RBI. Hall had two singles, three RBIs and two stolen bases.
“You walk into the first day of practice and you feel like you are watching 9-year-olds play a baseball game – balls between the legs, swinging and missing. Heck, you can even watch pro games going on right now in their exhibition games and they’re doing the same thing,” Owens said. “The biggest thing is, the kids finally got back to playing. Like even though we’re still battling all the potential shutdowns in the schools, these kids got to enjoy summer baseball. And the growth individually, they did a phenomenal job. They did what we asked of them. I’m going to say that the kid who grew the most was our catcher tonight, Gavin Salyers. He started out catching, never caught before. And now he looks like a catcher that knows what he’s doing. I told him tonight before we broke the huddle, I’m going to recommend him in high school as a starting catcher on the varsity squad because he made that much of an improvement.”
Parsons is finished with their season. Chanute (11-9) will next play Iola at home, 6 and 8 pm today at Katy Park. Next week will be the season finale versus Iola on the road Tuesday in Humboldt.
