HUMBOLDT — Trey Sommer's sparkling four touchdown performance lifted the Humboldt Cubs to a 42-14 victory over the visiting Eureka Tornados Friday night.
Coming off their first loss of the season last week, Humboldt improves to 4-1 with the convincing victory.
Leading by six late in the first half, Sommer took a handoff and darted left, then reversed field — outrunning a bevy of Tornado defenders en route to a 22-yard touchdown run. The Cubs were unable to convert the 2-point play and led 18-6 at the half.
Early in the third, quarterback Blake Ellis connected with Jacob Harrington on a 54-yard play-action pass to the Eureka 5-yard line. Two plays later, Sommer barreled into the endzone from three yards out. Sommer also punched in the 2-point play and the Cubs led 26-6.
Later in the third, Ellis lofted a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Slocum. Sommer's jump-pass on the 2-point play was again snagged by Slocum, staking the Cubs to a commanding 34-6 advantage.
The Cubs continued to pour it on in the second half. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Sommer bolted up the middle and scampered 50 yards to paydirt, putting the cherry on top of his virtuoso performance.
Sommer concluded the contest with 160 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Ellis, a sophomore signal-caller, completed 4 of 10 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Sam Hull was the recipient of Ellis' first touchdown toss, a 40-yard first quarter strike.
After absorbing their first loss of the season last week, 20-14 at Council Grove, the Cubs delivered a strong message with their dominant bounce-back performance.
"We were able to respond, so that's good to see," said head coach Logan Wyrick.
Sommer was nicked up during last week's contest, but it was hard to tell against Eureka. Lightly-used backup running back Cole Mathes toted the rock a season-high six times for 35 yards and also parlayed a rush into two points following Sommer's 50-yard romp. Wyrick said Mathes will likely be utilized more heavily going forward.
"We wanted to be smart with Trey, so we gave Cole more touches and he did some good things," Wyrick said. "If we can get a rotation there, it only helps Trey stay fresh."
Wyrick noted that he was pleased with Ellis' gritty effort.
"Blake took a pounding tonight and he responded and kept battling," Wyrick said. "He overthrew a few passes in the first half that we should have capitalized on — but he was able to hit on a couple (later)."
The Cubs responded to Wyrick’s halftime message.
“We've got to start making some of those plays on 50-50 balls and take advantage of them," Wyrick said.
A run-heavy team, Wyrick also told his squad that they have to keep Eureka honest by completing a few passes. Eureka primarily utilized a cover zero defensive scheme, meaning it's an entirely man-to-man defense with zero deep defenders and a heavy pass rush.
"We have to be able to throw it every once in a while," Wyrick said. "Our game-plan was to pound it with our backs, take advantage of some play-action and take some smart shots here and there."
Slocum also starred on the defensive side of the ball, with a sack, forced fumble and recovery — while Harrington added an interception.
Up Next
The Cubs are slated for a district road clash with state-ranked Osage City next Friday.
"They're one of the top teams in the state," Wyrick said. "They are a very well coached team with a lot of talent."
Wyrick said Osage City is a familiar foe, as the two clubs have squared off in district-play as well as the playoffs.
"It's always a battle no matter what year we play them. So we have to come ready to go for sure," he said.
— Scoring —
Eureka High 6 0 0 8 - 14
Humboldt 12 6 16 8 - 42
Humboldt scoring plays
First quarter
TD 10:11 — Trey Sommer 5 Yd Run (2-point play failed) 6-0
TD 1:01 — Sam Hull 40 Yd pass from Blake Ellis (2-point play failed) 12-6
Second quarter
TD 1:01 — Trey Sommer 22 Yd Run (2-point play failed) 18-6
Third quarter
TD 9:13 — Trey Sommer 3 Yd Run (Sommer 2-Yd run) 26-6
TD 3:53 — Dakota Slocum 14 Yd pass from Blake Ellis (Dakota Slocum 2 Yd pass from Blake Ellis) 34-6
Fourth quarter
TD. 11:51 — Trey Sommer 50 Yd Run (Cole Mathes 2-Yd run) 42-8
