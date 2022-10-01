Blake makes play

Humboldt sophomore signal-caller Blake Ellis surveils the field for an open receiver during the Cubs' victory over Eureka Friday night.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune

HUMBOLDT — Trey Sommer's sparkling four touchdown performance lifted the Humboldt Cubs to a 42-14 victory over the visiting Eureka Tornados Friday night.

Coming off their first loss of the season last week, Humboldt improves to 4-1 with the convincing victory.

