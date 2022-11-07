C&H Lanes League Scores as of 11/4
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Week 9-of-32
Kluin Law 25-11
McCoy Insurance 23-13
Humboldt Industries 21.5-14.5
Grain Bin 21.5-14.5
Ebowla 18-18
Team #7 13.5-22.5
B B B’s 12.5-23.5
Team #5 9-27
Weekly High Games: Leslie Vanderpool 189, Becky Manly 188, Dawn Lowe 179
Weekly High Series: Becky Manly 506, Dawn Lowe 484, Christi Heatly 477
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
Week 11-of-34
McCoy Insurance 33-11
State Farm Insurance 29-15
C&H Lanes 28-16
CTD Bowling 27-17
Erbe Hog Farm 20-24
Coors Light 17-27
The Bowling Team 12-32
USA Sleep 10-34
Weekly High Games: Billy DeNoon 266, David Montgomery 234, Trent Zartman 233
Weekly High Series: David Montgomery 662, Trent Zartman 653, Austin Strack 640
Junior (Sunday)
Week 5-of-17
The Pinheads 15-5
2 Girls & A Boy 13-7
Team PBA 11-9
Strikers 10.5-9.5
Odd Balls 8-12
Gutter Gang 7.5-12.5
Strike Mode 6-14
Gutter Bowlers 5-15
Weekly High Games: (Boys) Parker Manly 171, Josh Schoenhofer 168, Drake Friederich 167 (Girls) Rebecca Heatly 165, Thalia Villanueva 77
Weekly High Series: (Boys) Kemper Manly 455, Trenton Allen 454, Parker Manly 443 (Girls) Rebecca Heatly 441, Thalia Villanueva 164
Sunday Fun Nite (Sunday)
Week 9-of-30
Split Heat 28-8
The Outsiders 18-18
The Heat 18-18
Los Primos 17-19
Hummin’ Hummin’ 15-21
C&H Lanes 12-24
Weekly High Games: (Men) Billy DeNoon 216, Randy Schoenhofer 210, Rick Heatly 209 (Women) Christi Heatly 224, Edna Donovan 184, Lizzy Heatly 175
Weekly High Series: (Men) Rick Heatly 566, Randy Schoenhofer 561, Billy DeNoon 551 (Women) Christi Heatly 581, Edna Donovan 474, Lizzy Heatly 430
Industrial (Monday)
Week 8-of-32
A&B Cleaning 21-11
Jay Hatfield 18-14
Young’s Welding 17-15
Young’s Welding No.2 17-15
Hardy Fence 15-17
2 Fat 2 Play 15-17
Knuckles Deep 14-18
McCoy Insurance 11-21
Weekly High Games: Donnie Cosby 266, Randy Schoenhofer 258, Austin Strack 246
Weekly High Series: Donnie Cosby 687, Ron Hageman 652, Austin Strack 624
City (Tuesday)
Week 9-of-32
Cardinal Drug 24-12
Bud Light 23-13
Bowling Stones 22-14
Topper’s Barber Shop 18-18
C&H Lanes 17-19
K’s Place 16-20
Jay Hatfield 13-23
Safari Vending 11-25
Weekly High Games: Brandon Crumley 227, James Warriax 222, Trent Zartman 211
Weekly High Series: James Warriax 582, Weston Vanderpool 563, Patrick Kay 563
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.