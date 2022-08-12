TVL TF 22 - Sophie Barlow

Humboldt's then-freshman Sophie Barlow runs during the Tri-Valley League Track and Field Championships on May 12, 2022.

 Contributed photo

HUMBOLDT—The Humboldt high school cross country teams have a split narrative as the two teams enter the fall 2022 campaign. While the Cubs return the most experience in over a decade on the girl’s side, the boys face a rebuilding year after losing three of their top-four runners.

With 16-year head coach Eric Carlson at the helm of the program, backed by 11-year assistant coach Rob Myers, the Cubs will look to repeat, and hopefully improve upon, the success they found a year ago.

