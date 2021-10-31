CRAIG NULL
Submitted to the Tribune
CHETOPA – For the Altoona-Midway Jets football team, Thursday’s win could be an omen for things to come.
With the Jets and the Chetopa Hornets agreeing to venture into the rules of 6-Man football for their final game of the season, the Jets adapted more quickly than their counterparts.
Altoona-Midway scored early and often, and its defense was stingy as the Jets rolled to a 50-7 victory over the Hornets in the trial contest played in wet, windy conditions Thursday night.
Altoona-Midway and Chetopa are two of the schools that will make the switch from 8-Man football to 6-Man football next season in conjunction with the Kansas State High School Activities Association vote to sanction 6-Man competition beginning in the 2022 fall season.
“Wow, what a night,” Altoona-Midway head coach Chad Raida said. “A 50-7 victory in our first-ever 6-Man game. My hat’s off to this team and the way they played tonight. I’m just so excited for them.”
Altoona-Midway had lost its previous six games in 8-Man action, including a 50-44 loss to Chetopa on Friday, Sept. 24. The Jets also had two games cancelled this season.
Jets senior Dalton Smith had a career night, amassing six touchdowns and rushing for 319 yards on 25 carries.
“Dalton had one of the greatest games I have ever watched,” Raida said. “He made some very nice cutbacks to find pay dirt.”
Smith evidently gets fired up to play Chetopa. In their earlier 8-Man contest, the senior compiled five touchdowns and nearly 300 yards of total offense against the Hornets.
But it was far from a one-man show.
Leading only 12-7 in the second quarter, junior Brandon Johnson scampered in from 30 yards out to give the Jets an 18-7 halftime advantage. Johnson finished the night with 197 rushing yards on 10 carries.
The Jets tacked on three more scores — all by Smith — in the third quarter to go up 38-7 and closed out the game with another Smith touchdown run.
Jets center Chase Nalley got open on a passing play to score the final touchdown of the game. Under 6-Man rules, all six players on offense are eligible receivers.
“What a tremendous effort on both sides of the ball,” Raida said. “We amassed almost 600 yards rushing and allowed less than 100 yards total offense by the Hornets. I am so proud of these kids.”
In addition to Altoona-Midway and Chetopa, Southern Coffey County and Waverly in the East have also announced plans to drop to 6-Man football beginning in the 2022 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.