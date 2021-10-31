CRAIG NULL

CHETOPA – For the Altoona-Midway Jets football team, Thursday’s win could be an omen for things to come.

With the Jets and the Chetopa Hornets agreeing to venture into the rules of 6-Man football for their final game of the season, the Jets adapted more quickly than their counterparts.

Altoona-Midway scored early and often, and its defense was stingy as the Jets rolled to a 50-7 victory over the Hornets in the trial contest played in wet, windy conditions Thursday night.

Altoona-Midway and Chetopa are two of the schools that will make the switch from 8-Man football to 6-Man football next season in conjunction with the Kansas State High School Activities Association vote to sanction 6-Man competition beginning in the 2022 fall season.

“Wow, what a night,” Altoona-Midway head coach Chad Raida said. “A 50-7 victory in our first-ever 6-Man game. My hat’s off to this team and the way they played tonight. I’m just so excited for them.”

Altoona-Midway had lost its previous six games in 8-Man action, including a 50-44 loss to Chetopa on Friday, Sept. 24. The Jets also had two games cancelled this season.

Jets senior Dalton Smith had a career night, amassing six touchdowns and rushing for 319 yards on 25 carries.

“Dalton had one of the greatest games I have ever watched,” Raida said. “He made some very nice cutbacks to find pay dirt.”

Smith evidently gets fired up to play Chetopa. In their earlier 8-Man contest, the senior compiled five touchdowns and nearly 300 yards of total offense against the Hornets.

But it was far from a one-man show.

Leading only 12-7 in the second quarter, junior Brandon Johnson scampered in from 30 yards out to give the Jets an 18-7 halftime advantage. Johnson finished the night with 197 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Jets tacked on three more scores — all by Smith — in the third quarter to go up 38-7 and closed out the game with another Smith touchdown run.

Jets center Chase Nalley got open on a passing play to score the final touchdown of the game. Under 6-Man rules, all six players on offense are eligible receivers.

“What a tremendous effort on both sides of the ball,” Raida said. “We amassed almost 600 yards rushing and allowed less than 100 yards total offense by the Hornets. I am so proud of these kids.”

In addition to Altoona-Midway and Chetopa, Southern Coffey County and Waverly in the East have also announced plans to drop to 6-Man football beginning in the 2022 season.

