ROBERT MAGOBET
It’s hard to believe that the Chanute Blue Comets will be playing their last regular season football game of the 2020 year tonight. But after two canceled games earlier in the year because of COVID-19, the regular season is about to end faster than expected.
Chanute (2-3, 1-2) will face the Labette County Grizzlies (2-5, 1-1) on the road tonight in the last regular season campaign. Head coach Clete Frazell knows how important it is to come out and play well heading into the playoffs next week, especially given that the Blue Comets lost last week to Coffeyville. It is also possible to make a deep run in the postseason despite the low number of wins to date.
“We want to play well for our senior class and their opportunities are dwindling down; we want to give them an opportunity to be successful and have fun, get out there and win a ballgame,” Frazell said. “So, we’ve had some time for new guys to adjust to the game and we get to grow up this week, and play quality football. Our young guys that have stepped in and filled shoes have been doing it for quite a while now. So it’s time to show up and look like a veteran football team.”
Young guys stepping up will be mandatory, as the same big-impact players who have been out the last several weeks will still not be playing. These include senior All-State and All-SEK lineman Brayden Dillow (knee), junior All-SEK lineman Kolten Lacrone (ankle), sophomore lineman Dylan Treloggin (knee), senior All-SEK safety Curtis Harris (ankle), junior running back Jackson Coombs (leg), sophomore quarterback Eric Erbe (shoulder), and junior quarterback Kam Koester (shoulder).
Freshman quarterback Kaiden Seamster suffered a concussion two weeks ago versus Fort Scott, but he was able to come back and play last week, passing five of 11 for 59 yards and a touchdown and running the ball eight times for 29 yards. He will be able to suit up, along with everybody else who didn’t suffer a significant injury.
Chanute’s dinged-up team will be facing a Labette bunch that won two in a row, one of those being a 16-13 win over Coffeyville. Frazell noted how close the games have been in the past – the last time Labette won over Chanute was in the 2018 season – and that it will be important to look at Labette as an equal, as both teams have won the same number of games to date.
“We know coach (Sean) Price puts a team on the field that plays hard, and they’re going to play disciplined, so they’re a tough team no matter what their record is,” Frazell said. “They’ve kind of been in the same boat we’ve been in the last three weeks, where the game comes down to the fourth quarter and it could go either way. And they’ve come out on the losing end three of those. They are a pretty good team. Our league is a tightly-matched league this year. Them along with everybody else is good enough to win on any given night. The ball is just not bouncing their way. ... It’s going to be another similar game to last week: they’re going to have a chance to win, we’re going to have a chance to win. It’s going to come down to who shows up and executes and who does the little things right.”
Both teams are equal in wins, and both are virtually equal in passing. In all of Class 4A football, Chanute ranks 15th in passing with 108.2 yards per game, while Labette is just behind at 16th with 106.7 yards a game. In rushing, Chanute ranks 19th at 136.6 yards a game, while Labette is at 27th with 78.1 yards a game. In total offense, Chanute is ranked 21st with 244.8 yards a game, while Labette is 26th with 201.2 yards per game.
Helping the stats for Labette will be senior All-SEK running back Trent Brock, who cracked his ribs earlier this year but has returned to the lineup. They also have a wide receiver who catches the ball pretty well in senior Kooper Peak, who also plays quarterback.
Other major players for Labette County are All-SEK senior linebacker Andrew Jameson who also plays running back, senior All-SEK offensive lineman Noah Simmons, and one of Labette’s better all-around players in junior All-SEK linebacker Andon Searles.
Overall, this team plays hard and fast on both sides of the ball, which is evidenced by two losses by six points or less. The one factor that could hurt Labette is that seven starters will not suit up tonight because of quarantine.
“Obviously we ended up having nine sophomores out there; not an ideal situation, but we’re going to do what we have to do because we’re going to play a football game,” Price said. “Opting out is not an option for us. It’s not fair for the rest of our kids. Not fair for our school. We’re going to suck it up and play a football game.”
Price will prepare his players to compete tonight, as he has for the past six years. He knows how tough these Labette-Chanute games have been.
“I think it’s always been a really good game,” Price said. “Obviously, it’s been a hard-fought game for several years now, all six since I’ve been here really.”
Chanute’s starting quarterback, Seamster, has been preparing to make this next Chanute-Labette game another hard-fought slugfest. Frazell said he has seen progression with his quarterback this week in practice, too.
“He’s been getting better and better,” Frazell said. “This week at practice, he’s throwing the ball better than last week and the week before. So we are taking steps in the right way.”
Senior wildcat quarterback and All-SEK receiver Garrett Almond replaced Seamster after the head injury two weeks ago. Frazell may use Almond at quarterback once more depending on Labette’s defense tonight.
Kickoff is set for 7 pm in Altamont. Chanute’s playoff game, scheduled for Oct. 30, is yet to be determined.
